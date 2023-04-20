Helena artist Richard Swanson’s newest sculpture, “The Lady Beckons,” settles onto her pedestal first thing Friday morning at the entrance to The Myrna Loy.

Her arrival has been much-anticipated.

Long has The Myrna Loy struggled to gain more visibility for its unique jailhouse arts venue, tucked onto North Ewing Street, across from the Courthouse.

And the scarlet, willowy lady - with her graceful, dancing curves and bold Myrna Loy sign – definitely invites a closer admiring look.

A dedication of the sculpture is6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing (before the jazz concert by the Brandon Goldberg Quintet at 7:30 p.m.)

She’s the latest of Swanson’s large public art sculptures in Helena.

And she’s a welcome addition at The Myrna Loy’s front door and the Rodney Street neighborhood.

At 15 feet high, plus her 3-foot-high pedestal, the steel lady is not about to be ignored.

It’s no accident she has a dancelike sway to her.

Her spirit’s in keeping with The Myrna Loy, which offers a lively program of innovative film and performing arts.

And The Lady was born immersed in music.

Swanson loves to listen to jazz as he works in his large Boulder Avenue warehouse studio.

He’s drawn to dance, having collaborated with several dance companies– most recently with Cohesion Dance Project’s “Resonance.”

Swanson’s studio is a treasure trove of fascinating floating, teetering, expressive shapes ranging from a pile of large straw tops that once cavorted across the hills near Drummond, to a diverse assortment of abstract curved sculptures poised in unlikely balance – as if caught in mid-swirling movement for a frozen second.

“A lot of my work in here was done to jazz and Keith Jarrett,” Swanson said as he relaxed in a wicker rocking chair in his studio last Thursday, surrounded by decades of his creations.

“It just seemed to have the right vibe that was integral to creating a lot of these pieces.”

They’re so joyful. So playful.

One imagines the frolicsome shapes partying after hours.

“The Lady Beckons” joins other spirited Swanson creations around town.

The inspiring “Soar,” which suggests a flock of birds taking wing, greets visitors at the door of Helena College University of Montana building on North Roberts Street.

“Red Shift Rocker” alights at the front of the Holter Museum of Art.

“Flamenco,” an ethereal red swirl, dances skyward at The Myrna Loy’s north corner.

“Vertices Vortices,” makes its home at the Archie Bray Foundation, and an airy, exhilarating “Jabberwocky,” sets sail from the ceiling of the Lewis & Clark Library.

For a very different take on Swanson’s sculptures, see an exhibit of his small sculptures in a display case in the Lewis & Clark Library through the month of May.

They’ve been his regular studio companions over the years.

“I’ve just enjoyed having them around so much.” He wanted to share them with a wider audience.

“I began this series of small metal sculptures in 2013 after a decade of creating monumental public sculptures,” he wrote in an email. “The intimate scale of this series makes possible a level of spontaneity harder to achieve at a large scale. This manifests itself in freer use of color, form, line and sometimes pure whimsy. I think of them as akin to lyrical poetic phrases that suggest a story or dream fragment.”

Swanson, one of Helena’s most recognized and gifted artists, fell into art by chance.

He was pursuing a master’s degree in psychobiology at the University of California, Irvine, and a friend urged Richard and his wife, Penny, to join him in trying ceramics.

Swanson resisted. He’d always pursued math and science and never took an art class at his Minnesota high school –thinking it too intimidating.

“Well, I’m going,” said Penny. So, Richard tagged along.

“I fell in love with it.”

“It was a very nonthreatening way for me to get into art. It really taught me shape and volume … and balance.

“I really give credit to pottery for developing my aesthetic.”

A short time later, Richard and Penny were teaching in Boulder, Colorado, and wound up living across the street from the Boulder Potters Guild that just happened to have an opening. There, he learned the skills he needed to launch his art career.

His passion for clay brought him to the Archie Bray Foundation as a resident artist in 1974.

He’s been voraciously exploring art ever since, constantly pushing boundaries and re-inventing himself.

He earned an M.F.A. at the University of Montana, Missoula, in sculpture in 1994 and later took two welding classes to get the skills he needed to make his ideas.

Despite his love for pottery, and enthusiastic fans of his voluptuous, nude teapots, he didn’t stop there.

He dove wholeheartedly into all manner of sculpture –ever exploring new materials– from burdock to straw, canola seeds, barbed wire, nylon, sheet metal, steel, peat moss, sawdust, mattress ticking and much more.

He never got stuck –during an art career spanning more than five decades.

“That’s what I’m proudest of myself for – just keeping exploring new ideas.” “My most treasured feedback from sculpture is people telling me how much joy there is in it.”

At the dedication, Swanson will share how “The Lady Beckons” started out as “a wisp of a suggestion of an idea” and grew into her statuesque persona.

“He is amazing,” said The Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes, noting his hundreds of hours of work on the sculpture, from the design to guiding all the fabrication steps and work with contractors.

“It’s really good to celebrate his work and have this monumental piece as the physical identity of The Myrna Loy. It’s pretty exciting.

“His artistic presence is so rich… and such an important part of Helena’s creative life.

The dedication will be “a great opportunity to celebrate his work and the generosity of spirit it takes to bring a project like this to fruition.”