Jesus Revolution

(PG-13)

Grade: B

“The Jesus Revolution” is a faith-based historical film about a religious movement from the early ’70s that brought Hippies to Jesus. The movement began when a conservative pastor opened his church doors to long-haired searchers.

Prodded by his daughter, a preacher invited “flower children” to come to his little church in the wildwood – and grateful worshippers in sandals filled the pews.

Out of that church was born a wider Christian revival that included mass baptisms in the ocean off the California coast.

“The Jesus Revolution” has found an audience. Box office greatly exceeded expectations, setting off a quite fascinating debate.

Members of the choir are arguing that crowds flocking to “Jesus” signals a hunger for Christianity that will fill the pews which have not been full of late. Good seats available at game time!

But an intriguing counter-thread argues that some viewers are embracing the film because of its “gay subtext” that suggests that a religious revival must embrace those who have been made to feel unwelcome – including LGBTQ+ youth.

When the pastor read scripture in which Jesus invited the outcast to come to him, I, too, thought of estranged rainbow youth who find their parents’ churches unwelcoming to them.

But there’s an angry third wave of reaction criticizing the script for being hypocritical and homophobic by “hiding” the fact that one of the movement’s founders was gay and that the lead pastor has not cast out a welcoming net to gay worshippers.

I might actually be part of a fourth wave who is encouraged that a film about faith has spurred lively debate about religion and spirituality. I do hope, however, the dialogue widens to include all faiths, worldwide.

At the heart of the conversation lies the thorny theological question of how “open-minded” a church can be without “compromising” its core principles.

I read one thoughtful essay by a conservative pastor refuting a sermon by a progressive pastor who said Jesus would wholeheartedly welcome gays back to the pews – and not ask them to deny their sexuality.

Argue that among yourselves, if you like, but what intrigued me is that a popular film has provoked pastors sitting on both sides of the pulpit to talk theology while sharing fried chicken at a church potluck.

With church attendance declining, and rainbow faithful waiting for a welcoming sign to enter, does the church throw open its thick doors? Or does it offer only conditional invitations?

Faiths are dividing over this issue.

Personally, I believe all the faithful are drinking water from the same well. I only wish they would stop arguing about who owns the pump – and just celebrate whenever a searcher’s thirst is quenched.