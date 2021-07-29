The Horse Whisperer heals horses with people problems

The Horse Whisperer (1998)
Buck (2011)
Amazon Prime, et al
(PG-13)
Grades: A for both
Robert Redford’s “Horse Whisperer” runs 170 minutes because it takes at least that long to get anywhere in Montana.
Redford adopted Livingston, Montana, in 1992 to film “A River Runs Through It.” He returned to that area again in 1998 to film another Montana-based story, “The Horse Whisperer.”
The length of “Whisperer” can be attributed to Redford’s insistence on taking us for long walks under the Big Sky.
Case in point.
Pilgrim, the skittish injured horse, breaks away and bolts into open fields. Tom Booker, the trainer, follows Pilgrim on foot. He sits down in the field waiting for the thoroughbred to come to him. Tom stays until sunset, patiently waiting -- Montana mountains close by, comforting him.
I timed the scene at nearly 5 minutes of virtually uninterrupted silence, which ends with Pilgrim finally sauntering over and nuzzling Booker.
The Whisper’s secret recipe is now clear: soothing for an injured soul requires unconditional patience to allow wounds to heal on their own schedule.
Pilgrim’s recovery mirrors the journey of young Grace and her mother Annie – both wounded women, in need of love.
The story begins with Grace rising early one winter morning to go riding with her best friend Judith. The horses lose footing on an icy hill. Both Judith and her horse are killed. Grace is severely injured, requiring amputation of her lower right leg.
Grace’s horse, Pilgrim, is badly injured.
“Permission to put him down?” asks the vet.
“No,” says mom.
“No,” says Grace.
The accident sends Grace into depression, deepened by her adolescent cynicism.
Determined to heal both horse and daughter, mom, a Manhattan editor, loads up the horse trailer. They drive to Montana to meet Tom Booker, “the horse whisperer,” who’s said to be an almost spiritual healer of animals.
Pilgrim is angry and afraid. The process of earning his trust is long, with setbacks. Grace watches healing through the corral railings – a sad, hopeful image.
After watching Booker sit for hours in the field, Mom and daughter finally shift to lower gears. When we go for a slow walk with a friend, we slow down, too.
Annie is wired tight. She doesn’t know slow.
“How long will it take?” asks Annie, impatiently, talking of healing Pilgrim, but thinking of herself and Grace, too.
“That depends on Pilgrim,” says Tom, time and time again.
Grace lives in a dark place.
“Who is ever going want me like this? she says. “Nobody will.”
“Someone will look at the woman you’ve become and they will love you,” says her mom.
The horse whisperer nurses the wounds of both ladies by giving them the time and space they need – plus endless faith and encouragement.
Booker loves all creatures enough to let them fail, whether two legs or four.
“He’s got a gift that comes from heaven above…a good man,” says a rancher.
After 170 minutes, Grace, Annie and Pilgrim have found an almost Buddhist peace – and fallen in love with Montana along the way.
The acting is honest led by Redford who draws a deep, tender performance from 13-year-old Scarlett Johansson. The chemistry between Redford and Kristin Scott Thomas is just as touching, and ends with married city girl falling hard for a cowboy.
The movie ends with mom at the crossroads, facing a life-defining choice.
The “Horse Whisperer” book suffered blisteringly reviews, but most film critics appreciated Redford’s ability to produce a sensitive portrait of healing, accompanied by a tender restrained romance. Redford deleted the book’s melodramatic ending, substituting a bittersweet final shot from a hilltop.
“Horse Whisperer” provides a model for humane treatment of animals channeling the methods of Montana horse trainer Buck Brannaman who served as a consultant.
The documentary “Buck” paints a touching picture of a man who survived abuse as a child and set out to be a healer of all living beings, horse and human.
Raised near Ennis, Montana, Buck Brannaman, 59, still runs dozens of workshops a year, including annual clinics in Montana communities.
“I’m helping horses with people problems not people with horse problems,” says Buck.
Show him a troubled horse, and Buck will set out to heal the rider, first then the horse. He rejects the old-school method of “breaking horses” preferring to “gentle them.”
Both “Buck” and “Horse Whisperer” draw us to tears by showing us the power of patience and love to heal deep wounds.