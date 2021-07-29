The Horse Whisperer heals horses with people problems

“How long will it take?” asks Annie, impatiently, talking of healing Pilgrim, but thinking of herself and Grace, too.

“That depends on Pilgrim,” says Tom, time and time again.

Grace lives in a dark place.

“Who is ever going want me like this? she says. “Nobody will.”

“Someone will look at the woman you’ve become and they will love you,” says her mom.

The horse whisperer nurses the wounds of both ladies by giving them the time and space they need – plus endless faith and encouragement.

Booker loves all creatures enough to let them fail, whether two legs or four.

“He’s got a gift that comes from heaven above…a good man,” says a rancher.

After 170 minutes, Grace, Annie and Pilgrim have found an almost Buddhist peace – and fallen in love with Montana along the way.

The acting is honest led by Redford who draws a deep, tender performance from 13-year-old Scarlett Johansson. The chemistry between Redford and Kristin Scott Thomas is just as touching, and ends with married city girl falling hard for a cowboy.