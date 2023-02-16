The Helena Symphony joins forces with Philadelphia Orchestra violinist Amy Oshiro-Morales for an evening of Tchaikovsky’s music that includes his much loved Violin Concerto and his Fourth Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Helena Civic Center.

“Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto requires a monster player,” said Music Director Allan R. Scott, and guest soloist Amy Oshiro-Morales is more than up to the task.

She’s a violinist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, which, he said, “has such a great relationship with the music of Tchaikovsky.”

“Amy and I have performed this piece before, and just when I think someone can’t play this last movement any faster, she does it.”

She’s an incredible violinist and soloist, he said. The Philadelphia Orchestra she performs with is renowned for “its lush strings sound,” and “Amy has that lush, incredible sound.”

“This is a really great opportunity to see an exceptional violinist.”

She began violin studies when she was 3 and made her debut with the Chicago Symphony at age 12.

A frequent guest soloist with symphonies around the country, she has performed with the St. Louis Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Napa Valley Symphony and with Allan R. Scott at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony, as well as with many others.

Oshiro-Morales was not available for an IR interview because of her demanding concert schedule.

In a YouTube interview, she said she has sought out a life for herself where she can be immersed in the joy of music both professionally and personally. She is married to Ricardo Morales, the acclaimed principal clarinetist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, who performed here in March 2021.

Oshiro-Morales, who trained at Juilliard School, spoke of the amazing feeling she has as a musician when everyone on stage is “in sync” and the thrill of the realization “oh my gosh, we’re playing at a different level…. It’s very magical when it happens…even transformative…. It’s just such a magical moment.”

This music itself is also transformative.

Like many great Romantic composers, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky used his personal suffering for inspiration to write music.

Historians believe he was bipolar and a homosexual, which he tried to hide from an unaccepting world.

He had an unhappy and unstable childhood, and his mother, whom he deeply loved, died when he was 14.

Scott writes that although Tchaikovsky could be known for his ponderous compositions that grew from his melancholy, he also wrote many pieces that were joyous and full of life – such as his ballets: “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker” and “The Sleeping Beauty.”

It was while he was recovering emotionally from an attempted suicide that Tchaikovsky wrote his Violin Concerto, dedicating it to a great violinist of the time, Leopold Auer, in hopes that Auer world debut the work.

However, Auer snubbed him and declined.

The Vienna Philharmonic botched the work’s debut because the musicians had not adequately rehearsed. A prominent critic panned it as “vulgar.”

Despite its ill-fated debut, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is now considered one of the greatest violin concertos of all time.

“It’s one of the great pieces for violinists,” said Scott.

BBC’s Classical Music website writes of it: “With its high drama, unabashed emotionalism, rhythmic verve and sackful of good tunes, Tchaikovsky's might be the ideal violin concerto to unleash upon a classical music newcomer.

It is “a hugely powerful, energetic and melodic piece of music in which the violin is used to beautiful, song-like effect across all three movements.”

Scott calls it “a pyrotechnical panoramic display for the violin soloist. In addition to the virtuosic solo part, the work is complete with Tchaikovsky’s sweeping melodies and grandness.”

For the second half of the concert, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.

While it’s been more than a decade since the Helena Symphony performed the concerto, it’s been more than 20 years since it’s done the Fourth Symphony.

“The concerto is a feat of all feats with a lot of flash and awe, while the symphony is equally dashing,” Scott said.

Beloved by musicians and audiences alike, the symphony has some memorable movements.

“The second movement is one of the most incredible, beautiful moments in all of music with the oboe solo,” he said.

The third movement is very famous and is played pizzicato, with the musicians plucking the strings of their instruments with their fingers rather than using a bow.

This playful mood is interrupted by the over-the-top, triumphant fourth movement.

“It’s very exciting. It’s truly spectacular. This is his triumph over fate.”

Concert tickets are $15 to $55, plus a $5 transaction fee, online at www.helenasymphony.org, or by calling the Symphony Box Office 406-442-1860, or at the Symphony Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100.

Masterworks IV is presented by AARP Montana, the Physician Partners of the St. Peter’s Health Foundation, American Chemet, Kristin Lahmeyer Drees, the Carolina Bed & Breakfast and Montana Radio Company.