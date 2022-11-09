The hard-knock life: Crosstown musical brings 'Annie' to the Helena stage

If you go What: Crosstown production of "Annie" When: Nov. 10-12 and 17-19 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Capital High School auditorium Cost: Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 for students and seniors at the door or online at helenaschools.revtrak.net

It may be snowing outside, but don’t worry. The sun will come out Thursday when Helena's two AA high schools put on “Annie” for their annual crosstown musical.

“We chose 'Annie' because the songs are contagious,” said Laura Brayko, who is the show’s choreographer and teaches drama and English at Capital High School. “I can think of no show to shake off the COVID-19 cobwebs than Annie. ‘The sun will come out tomorrow.'”

Helena High School and Capital High School have been putting on crosstown musicals together for 17 years, since "Romeo and Juliet" in 2005, according to Robert Holter, who has taught theater at Helena High School for 34 years and is directing “Annie.” This year’s crosstown musical is bittersweet for Holter because it’s his last. He’ll be retiring after a long career in Helena Public Schools come this June.

“I’m excited for this performance as it is our first big musical since the pandemic,” Holter said. “Crosstown is a great integrating point for theater kids to experience a large production that stretches the cast to levels far greater than they ever thought possible. The lessons learned in cooperation and work ethic will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

This year, Helena is being transported back to 1933 New York to follow around one of Broadway’s most famous red-heads, Annie. She is being played by Capital senior Lou Sechrist, who’s been in theater since the seventh grade. This is her first crosstown musical.

“Playing Annie has taught me a lot. I’ve discovered a deeper self-confidence than I had before,” said Sechrist. “I was terrified of the character and the production itself for a long time -- the story, soundtrack and characters in Annie are all so iconic… Annie is a little girl who never doubts herself, who holds her head up high and loves herself unconditionally. She has been my inspiration.”

In a tale of rags-to-riches during the Great Depression, Annie teaches billionaire Oliver Warbucks a thing or two about what it truly means to live a rich life, and it has nothing to do with money.

Logan Wilkins, a senior at Helena High School, will be playing the cold-to-warm-hearted Warbucks.

“I was surprised when I got Warbucks. I had thought I would get typecast as Rooster or Bert Healy,” said Wilkins. “... But now I’m one of the leads, and it’s huge!”

It’s important to remember the sheer amount of work that goes into a play from hair, to makeup, to sewing, to set design and more -- bet your bottom dollar that all roads lead to opening night.

“I love helping everyone with hair and makeup and learning the choreography… I am unfathomably excited for opening night,” said Milo Merrill, who attends Helena High School and is playing a servant and in the ensemble.

“Annie” will run Nov. 10-12 and 17-19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Capital High School auditorium. People of all ages are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 for students and seniors at the door or online at helenaschools.revtrak.net.