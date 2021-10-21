The Friendship Center's Helena-area Officers of the Year preach compassion

The Friendship Center's Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Working Group on Thursday named Helena Police Department patrol officer Steven Cornish and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Paul Weber as this year's Officers of the Year.
The Friendship Center provides safe shelter and a broad range of support services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and their families.
"This event is so important," said Gina Boesdorfer, who has been The Friendship Center's executive director for the past six months. "The work we do can often seem hopeless for the victims. It's important to take the time to make a difference in that first interaction with them."
According to Boesdorfer, these two members of law enforcement make that first interaction count and make the victims of these crimes feel heard.
Sheriff Leo Dutton said it is an honor to present the award, and to have a relationship with The Friendship Center. He said sexual assault and domestic violence are unfortunately very present in Lewis and Clark County, no matter how much he wishes they were not.
"Cpl. Paul Weber Does his best. He puts his hear and soul into the job," Dutton said. "You can be robotic about your job, try to get from one case to the next, but it takes someone special to truly care."
Dutton said it takes an exceptional degree of professionalism to make the victim truly believe and understand that law enforcement does care and to follow through on that when investigating the case.
"I'm proud to say you're a member of our team," Dutton said.
Weber said it's critically important for law enforcement like him to be an advocate for their community. He said working with advocates like The Friendship Center helps make that happen.
"We have to listen to these people who believe no one else will listen to them," Weber said.
For Weber, being named Officer of the Year came as both a surprise and an honor. The 32-year-old officer has been with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the past five years and has been a member of the United States Army National Guard for 14 years. For him, being named Officer of the Year is a chance to show that compassion is a core value of the sheriff's office.
"Compassion is a big one. Me and my coworkers truly do bring compassion to those investigations," Weber said. "It can be truly painful for the victims and we do unfortunately see that elsewhere that victims' cries go unheard."
Weber said Dutton does a good job of hiring compassionate deputies, and they are trained to be compassionate after joining the force.
Helena Police Department Chief Steve Hagen said his department maintains a critically important relationship with The Friendship Center. According to Hagen, domestic violence and sexual assault are the two most under-reported crimes, and Lewis and Clark County has the highest rate of those crimes in the state.
Hagen said officer Cornish is one who makes a difference when it comes to taking those reports.
Cornish, 28, has been with HPD for the past four years. In that time he has worked closely with The Friendship Center regularly when investigating these kinds of crimes.
"Even if you think there is no one there for you, reach out to someone," Cornish said. "We see that isolation all the time, but there is someone that will advocate for you."
Cornish said he was surprised and happy to be named Officer of the Year. He thanked both The Friendship Center and the late assistant chief of the department, Curt Stinson, who Cornish said got him interested in law enforcement through Boy Scouts back in middle school.
"It's great to work with HPD and my coworkers who give that time and support for the victims," Cornish said. "You're less likely to have a good result unless you take that time to develop a rapport with that victim. You have to approach it as though they're a member of your own family and set up those resources for them to help get them out of that situation."
Cornish said he believes this level of compassion is ingrained in the culture of HPD.