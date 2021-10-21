The Friendship Center's Helena-area Officers of the Year preach compassion

The Friendship Center's Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Working Group on Thursday named Helena Police Department patrol officer Steven Cornish and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Paul Weber as this year's Officers of the Year.

The Friendship Center provides safe shelter and a broad range of support services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and their families.

"This event is so important," said Gina Boesdorfer, who has been The Friendship Center's executive director for the past six months. "The work we do can often seem hopeless for the victims. It's important to take the time to make a difference in that first interaction with them."

According to Boesdorfer, these two members of law enforcement make that first interaction count and make the victims of these crimes feel heard.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said it is an honor to present the award, and to have a relationship with The Friendship Center. He said sexual assault and domestic violence are unfortunately very present in Lewis and Clark County, no matter how much he wishes they were not.

"Cpl. Paul Weber Does his best. He puts his hear and soul into the job," Dutton said. "You can be robotic about your job, try to get from one case to the next, but it takes someone special to truly care."