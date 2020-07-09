‘The Fence in the Hole and Other Dualities’ opens at the Holter Museum

Creating mystery

The story lies in the eye of the beholder.

“There is no wrong answer,” he said.

Pay attention to the questions you have, he said.

It’s our non-understanding that’s the key to seeing.

He likes to create mystery -- to explore the unknown.

“I don’t like to tell people how to think.”

Thus, he’s even been known to change titles of his works if he thinks they give away too much.

His creations “are not polished, but ongoing processes of gyrating thoughts and churning emotions that threaten to erupt into reality and consciousness to defy the fantasy of peaceful experience,” he writes in his artist statement.

As you tunnel into the works, don’t be surprised if you don’t land on your feet.

Surprises abound wherever you turn.

Even more so when you read the titles of the works, some a direct homage to surrealist Rene Magritte, whom he cites as a major influence on his work.