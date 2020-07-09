‘The Fence in the Hole and Other Dualities’ opens at the Holter Museum

A snarky youth holds an “umbrella” dangling with pocket knives.
A Pinocchio Buddha head lies on a pillow -- a la John the Baptist’s head on a platter.
An eye peers through a ‘fence’ of interlaced fingers -- looking out from a knothole.
These are just a few of the intriguing works in a new exhibit, “The Fence in the Hole and Other Dualities” by sculptor Arthur Gonzalez, open through Sept. 23 at the Holter Museum of Art’s High Gallery.
There’s no shortage of intriguing images to snare the unsuspecting eye.
In fact, this writer found herself inexorably drawn to the gallery just by the sheer energy and dynamic colors glimpsed from afar.
Just who are these fascinating characters juxtaposed the length of the gallery?
Some somber and foreboding.
Others, thoughtful, perhaps in the midst of a contemplative conversation.
Others edgy or downright bizarre.
And what’s their story?
Gonzalez isn’t about to say.
He invites us to walk in and encounter his creations and hopes you leave with more questions than answers.
Creating mystery
The story lies in the eye of the beholder.
“There is no wrong answer,” he said.
Pay attention to the questions you have, he said.
It’s our non-understanding that’s the key to seeing.
He likes to create mystery -- to explore the unknown.
“I don’t like to tell people how to think.”
Thus, he’s even been known to change titles of his works if he thinks they give away too much.
His creations “are not polished, but ongoing processes of gyrating thoughts and churning emotions that threaten to erupt into reality and consciousness to defy the fantasy of peaceful experience,” he writes in his artist statement.
As you tunnel into the works, don’t be surprised if you don’t land on your feet.
Surprises abound wherever you turn.
Even more so when you read the titles of the works, some a direct homage to surrealist Rene Magritte, whom he cites as a major influence on his work.
“My work is all about ways of thinking,” he said. “They’re figurative but they’re not narrative works. They are personal symbols and they are triggers” of memories. “The figures are here to activate symbols.”
Gonzalez loves the interplay of chance and change.
When his sculpture has a crack -- no problem.
If it blows up in the kiln -- all the better.
“Where are the pieces?” he eagerly asks the disaster witnesses.
For him, the sculpture’s explosion presents a new opportunity.
“How can these pieces come together in an unexpected and new way?”
The perfect fit
Gonzalez hunts for relationships -- the more unexpected, all the more delightful.
And sometimes that can take years to discover.
A case in point, our snarky young boy -- “Stinkeye.”
His head was first sculpted as a demo for a class Gonzalez was teaching. It then hung out in Gonzalez’s studio for years, it’s future uncertain.
Then one day, Gonzalez was digging up a rose bush in his yard and discovered the fantastic shape of the rose’s root.
He cleaned it up and looked for a creative use.
Much to his surprise, it fit perfectly into the boy’s hand.
They were meant to be together.
And the array of pocket knives were looking for just the right place to reside.
And so, it goes.
Surprise relationships, where one piece mysteriously completes a work as soon as they find each other.
It’s all some fantastic alchemy that Gonzalez encourages in his studio.
There, clay may meet blown glass, Plexiglas, horsehair, wood or an array of found objects.
And it’s a process of discovery and creation he obviously delights in.
Often, the pieces come together in a disconcertingly timely way.
Such as one of his Pinocchio heads that is laid low by a round metal spiked piece reminiscent of a Medieval mace, but also of electron microscope photos of the multi-spiked Covid virus.
He’s called the sculpture. “Truth or Consequences.”
“It coalesced,” he said. “It’s become a piece of the times.”
In addition to layered imagery, there’s also sly humor in his work -- such as in “The Lookout” -- an oil painting of a woman who has covered her eyes.
His mixed-media sculpture, “The Trees Will Sway and the Bones Will Break,” has a quality of a painting that’s suddenly awoken from its place on the wall to become a 3-D sculpture.
This is both an accident and not.
Gonzalez started out as a realist painter, who was nudged by chance to become a ceramic artist and sculptor.
And like his sculptures whose parts were somehow meant to find each other.
Always an artist
Gonzalez was meant to be an artist.
“There was never a time I didn’t want to be an artist,” he said.
He remembers carrying around his sketchbooks when he was 4 and 5.
He took his first painting class at 7.
His first love was painting, but then things happened -- or didn’t happen.
After earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in painting at California State University, Davis, Gonzalez faced rejection from five graduate schools he’d selected.
He took the disaster and disappointment as an opportunity.
A chance encounter with clay made him switch gears and canvases.
He began painting on layers of clay slabs.
When he reapplied to graduate school, much to his surprise he was chosen -- not for the painting program, but for ceramics.
While earning a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of California, Davis, he studied under Robert Arneson, Manuel Neri and Wayne Thiebaud, all of whom he considers major influences on his work.
Since that turning point in his life, the interplay of paint and clay have been the central focus of his works.
“I thought it was so free,” he said of discovering clay, contrasting it to the rules of painting that are “so tight.”
While some consider Gonzalez a figurative artist, he at times calls himself a “Magic Realist,” a symbolist and an alchemist.
Perhaps, one should also add the word adventurer.
Gonzalez doesn’t want to rest on his laurels, which are considerable.
He’s received numerous awards, including the National Endowment of the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship four times within one decade.
He’s also held 35 solo shows in the past 25 years and is a tenured professor at the California College of the Arts, Oakland.
Gonzalez needs to keep trying new things and growing as an artist, he said.
To just create similar works, one after another -- “why do it?”
Now that he’s emptied out his studio for the Holter show, “I want to start over.”
He’s thinking of creating a whole series of floating books -- a few of them are displayed at the entry to the High Gallery.
