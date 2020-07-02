The Duke rides off into the sunset

The Shootist
(PG-13)
Grade: A
My father admired John Wayne, not just because of his movies, but because he paid his bills on time.
My dad Lester owned Northup Boat Repair in San Pedro, California. He did occasional work on Wayne’s much-loved boat, The Wild Goose.
Not all the Hollywood high rollers are honorable. Shocking, I know.
But Dad would tell me that John Wayne’s word was as good in person as on the screen. No, I never met John Wayne. Opportunity missed. I would have happily held a flashlight while Dad fixed an engine just to hear The Duke say, “Thanks for fixin’ my boat, Pilgrim.” I had lots of flashlight duties as a kid.
Wayne starred in more than 170 films, but my favorite was his last, “The Shootist.” Anyone who disagrees please meet me at high noon in Carson City. Let’s meet on Mountain Street in front of Widow Rogers’ boarding house. We’ll only need to rent one of Lauran Bacall’s rooms.
Time to put my macho back in my holster.
“The Shootist” is about how an aging gunslinger handles his own death.
At the time of filming in 1976, Wayne was in his own final battle. He was a cancer survivor, and had a nurse with him on the set. Stories said he needed oxygen between scenes.
“The Shootist” was his final gunfight. He died three years later of stomach cancer.
Drawing upon his own life, Wayne, 69, turned in an authentic and deeply touching portrait of a man knows he’s not going to win his final battle. His only decision is how to lose, gracefully.
The story begins as John Bernard “JB” Books visits Doc Hostetler, played by Jimmy Stewart. He tells doc he’s got terrible pain deep down. He gets the news he didn’t want to hear.
“You’ve got a cancer. Advanced,” says Doc. “If I were you, I wouldn’t want to die a death like this.”
Books rents a room from the Widow Rogers, played by Lauran Bacall. Yes, Bacall, Wayne and Stewart in the same film. Add Ron Howard, Hugh O’Brien, Harry Morgan and Richard Boone as extras. Of course, they’d work for peanuts on the Duke’s final film.
JB and Widow Rogers are only together for a week, but during that time they grow close. Initially, she tries to kick him out after hearing of his notorious reputation. But when she senses his pain, her fear turns to concern, and then to love. It’s almost as if she’s about to be widowed again.
“I never killed a man who didn’t have it coming,” JB says, trying to calm her worries.
The tough guy turns vulnerable.
“I’ve been full of alone lately,” says Wayne. “I’m a dying man afraid of the dark.”
I knew those lines were coming, but I cried anyway.
This one-week romance culminates in a buggy ride around Carson City and out to Washoe Lake. They talk tenderly. Occasionally, he takes a swig from a bottle of opium.
“That’s addictive isn’t it?” she says, worrying. Wayne nods and looks at her with a wry smile, and she laughs – realizing what she’d said.
His friendship with the doctor is no less touching. And his mentoring of the widow’s son, played by 22-year-old Ronnie Howard, is tender, sweet.
The final act is a classic Wayne gunfight, in which he invites his lifelong enemies to meet him at the bar on his 58th birthday. He doesn’t expect to get out alive. He hopes he doesn’t.
The ending of the film was rewritten when Wayne realized JB was scripted to shoot a man in the back. “I’ve never shot a man in the back in my entire career,” Wayne said. In fact, author Glendon Swarthout’s original ending was substantially changed. But both book and movie have powerful conclusions.
There’s one more scene I must share. On his way to his final gunfight, JB takes the trolley to the bar. On board he meets a sweet young girl who talks quietly with him. Only a minute or two later, at his stop, he walks over to her and whispers tenderly, “I sure hope the right fella comes along.”
I loved Wayne the actor, but struggled with his sometimes intolerant politics and his Hawkish views on the Vietnam War, where my generation was dying.
But I prefer to remember Wayne as a gentle gunslinger, not going gently into the night.
And I’ll always gratefully remember he paid my dad on time -- and generously.
