The Duke rides off into the sunset

“I’ve been full of alone lately,” says Wayne. “I’m a dying man afraid of the dark.”

I knew those lines were coming, but I cried anyway.

This one-week romance culminates in a buggy ride around Carson City and out to Washoe Lake. They talk tenderly. Occasionally, he takes a swig from a bottle of opium.

“That’s addictive isn’t it?” she says, worrying. Wayne nods and looks at her with a wry smile, and she laughs – realizing what she’d said.

His friendship with the doctor is no less touching. And his mentoring of the widow’s son, played by 22-year-old Ronnie Howard, is tender, sweet.

The final act is a classic Wayne gunfight, in which he invites his lifelong enemies to meet him at the bar on his 58th birthday. He doesn’t expect to get out alive. He hopes he doesn’t.

The ending of the film was rewritten when Wayne realized JB was scripted to shoot a man in the back. “I’ve never shot a man in the back in my entire career,” Wayne said. In fact, author Glendon Swarthout’s original ending was substantially changed. But both book and movie have powerful conclusions.