The drive-in is coming back and they need your help picking what to show
0 comments
top story

The drive-in is coming back and they need your help picking what to show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-In Movie at the Fairgrounds

Hundreds of cars parked at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds Wednesday night for the first week of drive-in movies. The two temporary movie screens showed "The Goonies" and "Jumanji: The Next Level."

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The drive-in movie showing is coming back to the fairgrounds next week with improvements and they are asking for help in choosing what films to play.

The announcement came in a Friday morning post on the Lewis and Clark County  Facebook page:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena man accused of raping child
Local

Helena man accused of raping child

Michael Anthony Gomez is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, two felony counts of sexual assault, felony sexual abuse of children and a misdemeanor surreptitious visual observation or recordation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News