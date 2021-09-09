The doors open -- ‘Bards of the Big Sky’ to launch new Helena Avenue Theatre

Pamela Jamruszka Mencher seems to have taken the Bard’s famous words, “All the world’s a stage” to heart and made it her personal mantra.
On a recent afternoon, she sat in the new performance space she’s created -- Helena Avenue Theatre and talked about an array of theater events on tap in her life.
The list is, frankly, a bit head-spinning.
The first of these is the theater’s much-anticipated gala opening show, “Bards of the Big Sky: An Evening of Original Plays & Music,” coupled with the gala grand opening, starting Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Grand Opening celebration extends to every performance of “Bards of the Big Sky’s” run, which goes through Sept. 26.
The plays are “Driver’s Ed,” by Cynthia M. Webb ; “Montana Fish Story,” by Mencher; and “Flotsam, Jetsam & Bill” by Jay Kettering. Also, composer/musician John Hosking will perform original music.
This is the third attempt at an opening, said Mencher, who first envisioned the theater at 1319 Helena Ave. opening its doors with these plays in spring 2019.
Construction delays derailed that plan.
Then, a year later, she was preparing an email blast announcing the plays opening in spring 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down.
This year, the plays are in rehearsal and ready to launch this month. All of them are directed by Mencher.
The “Bards of the Big Sky” plays “are all light and humorous, but tend to deal with serious subjects,” said Mencher. “There are elements of comedy and drama in all three.”
Mencher, who is one of the playwrights, said her play, “Montana Fish Story,” is about the conflict of different fishing styles in Montana.
It’s a lighthearted faceoff where half of the family members are committed to catch-and-release, while the other half are ardent believers in catch-and-eat.
“Driver’s Ed” is about a mother-daughter relationship being tested when the mother tries to teach the daughter how to drive. “It’s a coming-of-age play,” Mencher said. The audience sees and hears what the two characters are really thinking by seeing their “alter egos” on stage.
The mom’s alter ego is Retro and the daughter’s is Psyche (or Psycho).
Missoula playwright Jay Kettering wrote “Flotsam, Jetsam & Bill,” a dark comedy about Bill, who’s gone fishing and is contemplating ending his life -- but he gets interrupted.
“In the play I try to talk about a serious subject. I’m hoping the audience will see that a little philosophy and humor can go a long way to help in a dire situation.
“I want the audience to root for Bill, the main character, and in doing so, root for life. Ultimately, that’s what is at the heart of this play -- an affirmation.
“Bards of the Big Sky,” is a project of the Montana Playwrights Network, a nonprofit Mencher started that is dedicated to collecting and telling stories about Montanans written by Montanans.
One of the ways it does this is by soliciting original plays and stories for the Montana Premiere Project, a partnership of small Montana theaters that stage original works by Montanans.
Besides HAT, Montana Premiere Project members include the Montana Actors Theatre in Havre; No Joke Theatre Company, Missoula; Judith Mountain Players, Lewistown; Rocky Mountain College Theatre Arts, Billings; and Orphan Girl Children's Theatre, in Butte.
Both the Montana Playwrights Network and its Montana Premiere Project have been a real boost for Kettering and his writing, who has now had two plays produced and several of his short stories read on stage.
Mencher has also launched a radio theater project that’s producing a radio series, “Montanans at Work.” For more info on that, visit https://www.montanaplaywrights.org/.
“I think it’s amazing what Pamela and her crew have started. It’s fantastic,” said Kettering. “She’s giving Montana playwrights an amazing opportunity -- the ability to get produced,” and has coordinated with small theaters around the state...to essentially create this network.
“It has opened up real opportunities for Montana playwrights to get their stuff read or produced.”
Larger theaters can’t take the chance, he added. They tend to produce known works and musicals to fill their seats.
“There’s just not a lot of theaters willing to put on original plays...so this is very special. This really allows me to see my play in full production. It’s really what a playwright needs, so I can go back and fine tune things.
“It’s a real gold mine for anyone who is writing in Montana. What Pamela has done is nothing short of a miracle.”
The new Helena Avenue Theatre seats 80, and has a proscenium stage, a professional lighting and sound system, dressing rooms and a green room.
It’s an affordable, professional theater space available for small-scale productions that can be performed before a live audience.
And it was created because of a community need, said Mencher.
Her writing students in an adult education class needed a small and affordable place to stage their plays.
It’s really quite special, pointed out Kettering. A lot of communities don’t have such a space.
“I hope the Helena community and the surrounding area takes a look at this event and this theater. I’m hoping it’s just the start of really interesting events. It fills a real void. There just aren't a lot of places in Montana to see original works.”
Performances are Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m., with two matinees on September 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.montanaplaywrights.org; or call or text 406-235-0353 to make reservations.
The theater at 1319 Helena Ave. is across the street from the Vanilla Bean at its new location in the 6th Ward.