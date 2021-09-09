The doors open -- ‘Bards of the Big Sky’ to launch new Helena Avenue Theatre

If you go...

What: “Bards of the Big Sky: An Evening of Original Plays & Music,” coupled with the gala grand opening celebrated at each performance

When: Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m., with two matinees on September 19 & 26 at 2 p.m.

Where: Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Cost: $20

Contact: www.montanaplaywrights.org; or call or text 406-235-0353 to make reservations.