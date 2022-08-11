The days when the world stood and cheered as one

Thirteen Lives

The Rescue

Grade: A and A

In hopes of helping heal a polarized world, ever so slightly, this teacher is assigning homework.

Join me in being inspired by the 2018 rescue of a Thai soccer team, when 5,000 people from 17 countries linked arms to save 13 lives.

Your three choices are Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” streaming on Amazon, the Vasarhelyi/Chin’s documentary “The Rescue” on Disney Plus or Shannon Gormley’s online article “Heroes of the Thai Rescue.”

Better yet, check out all three! Still ahead: “All Thirteen,” a Newbery honor book.

Trust me that these are distinct, moving accounts that, taken together, triangulate the rescue into sharp focus – on personal, cultural and spiritual levels.

I knew the outcome, but I was on edge, worrying, crying and hoping these vulnerable, sweet kids would survive – marveling that the polarized world pulled together to rescue them.

My list of heroes is long: The 25-year-old soccer coach, a Thai monk, who taught his stranded scared players, 11 to 16, to meditate to survive; an elder Monk who sent bracelets to the team to assure them they would come home; the Thai parents whose faith guided them through a heart-wrenching ordeal; and, of course, the international rescuers themselves who kissed their own kids goodbye to save other people’s children.

“Believe, believe,” whispered one diver to himself as he cradled a sedated boy and swam through muddy water.

The well-trained crew girded up for the worst: to bring dead children home to their parents.

The drama starts when the celebrating soccer team frolicked in nearby caves. Torrential rains fell, flooding the escape routes and stranding the team.

The only way through the narrow “muddy hole” was swimming 2.5 miles through rushing water. A member of the Thai Seal Team died on the mission.

During both movies, I was inspired and tense. I was just as rapt when reading the riveting non-fiction account.

I did not realize these players were rescued by being injected with anesthesia by a cave-diving doctor. These “sleeping packages” were then pulled out, one by one. Arms and legs were tied in case they awoke, terrified.

The meticulously accurate “13 Lives” dramatizes the rescue, paying careful attention to intimate details. The performances are touching and vulnerable – by kids and rescuers alike.

The same crew that produced the Oscar-winning rock-climbing documentary “Free Solo” also produced “The Rescue.” The filmmakers interview the rescuers and villagers to provide a first-person interior oral history of the event. National Geographic footage is predictably breathtaking.

Just as gripping is Gormley’s article in Maclean’s, assembled from on-site interviews during the rescue. Never underestimate the written word.

“In the space of a few hours, a handful of scuba bums and cave nuts have become a band of world-famous heroes,” she wrote.

We need this uplifting story to affirm the goodness in everyone, and the triumph of hope, even in the darkest of times.