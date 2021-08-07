The Dam Bar at Canyon Ferry goes up in flames

Everyone was able to exit the building by the time firefighters arrived, Weniger said. One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle but no other injuries have been reported.
The fire started just before 3:45 p.m. at the bar, grill and casino along Canyon Ferry Road across from Kim's Marina and Resort. The fire burned through the roof and continued to spread as firefighters worked to prevent the structure fire from becoming a wildfire amid hot and dry conditions.
Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews were planning to bring in an excavator to knock down parts of the building so firefighters could better reach the interior.
Additional information was not immediately available.