A pair of big city transplants are bringing new life to a dusty old ballroom above Last Chance Gulch.

Abbey Cook and her husband, Stephen Riggs, traded in their hectic New York City lives and moved to Helena in 2020. The couple officially reopened The Windsor Ballroom on the fourth floor of the Iron Front Hotel building, 415 Last Chance Gulch, in December and immediately loaded its event calendar with unique-themed parties and youthful touring acts.

"We want Helena to think of us as their cool big sister who throws fun parties," Cook said. "We want to be a contributor to the downtown community, we want to be a contributor to the community at large, and making people feel like we're not defaulting to Helena, we're choosing Helena."

She said she wants The Windsor's offerings to drive people downtown after 5 p.m. and on the weekends.

"We also are very committed to creating space for people to enjoy being in Helena that's not 'I can go to the brewery until 8 p.m.," she said. "There's life after dark and it doesn't just have to be in a big city and it also doesn't just have to be if you're 21 and up."

The all-ages productions are a critical component of the business, according to Cook, and the plan is to present as such offerings as possible.

"There's not a ton of access to live music in town for all ages," she said. "And that is sad to me because those were my formative concert experiences when I was 16, 17 years old.

"I think it's important to foster that, otherwise you're never going to have a music community in town that's growing and thriving and building and constantly creating if you're not allowing young people to be a part of it in a meaningful way."

The Windsor recently hosted Matty Wood$, a St. Louis rapper, and the show was open to all ages and sponsored by Gulch neighbor Creep Skate Co.

Minneapolis-based indie pop outfit Yam Haus played an all-ages show March 27, the first touring band to roll through.

"(I)t's amazing to see passionate people work their (butts) off to make safe and beautiful music experiences happen for their local community," the band said on its social media following the performance. "(V)ery impressed and very proud to have been a small part."

The Windsor hosted Dolly Night earlier this month, a Dolly Parton-themed get together complete with Dolly songs, movies and costumes.

"We need to be unique in a certain way," Cook said. "We want to be very personable, very authentic, very genuine."

The Windsor is not the first Gulch business aiming to foster a sense of community, and Cook said her business will fit in alongside those others.

"I love walking into the (General) Merc(antile) and feeling like I know everybody, I can sit at the counter. I can be having a good day or a bad day, and I'm welcome just the same," she said.

The General Mercantile is located in the first floor of the building, and Manager Indigo Starr said they have welcomed their new neighbors with open arms.

"What they're bringing to downtown is super important and needed," Starr said. "We love what they're doing, and we love making them coffee every morning."

The coffee was surely needed as Cook, her husband and about a half dozen employees spent more than two months sprucing up the old ballroom, which still boasts its original hardwood, spring-loaded dance floor installed in the late 1880s, Cook's favorite part of the space.

She said they painted about 9,000 square feet of walls, repaired dry wall, replaced bathroom flooring.

People have taken notice.

The Montana Democrats staged their Mansfield Metcalf after-party in the ballroom.

The Helena Business Improvement District is also applauding their efforts.

"We’re always excited to see businesses really going for it and succeeding in downtown Helena," HBID Executive Director John Dendy said in an email. "The Windsor is making some cool stuff happen, and that increases the vibrancy and liveliness of downtown."