The closet of Audrey Hepburn: Black dresses, jewels and a habit

She’s wonderful as the princess who goes AWOL in Rome with Gregory Peck. She describes herself as working in “public relations,” because all a princess does is look pretty and shake hands with dignitaries. She longs for an authentic life, and Peck draws out the girl beneath the crown during a day on the town. It’s a charming romance, which includes the inevitable chase to recapture the “kidnapped” princess.

The bittersweet ending is exquisite, abandoning the Hollywood formula, and instead, embracing an authentic final scene. That tearful moment transforms a frivolous fling into something much deeper.

But the Hepburn film that I most love is “The Nun’s Story.”

Sometimes accused of being as flighty as Holly Golightly, Hepburn responded with an interior portrait of a young woman who joins a convent. This is a feminist film in which a brilliant, strong-willed woman finds her habit fits too snugly.

She travels a journey from glowing novitiate to an overworked nun who serves in Congo as a doctor’s assistant to a distraught woman at the crossroads, torn by an existential crisis. Leaving the convent is painful, but she feels she can do God’s will more fully as a nurse.