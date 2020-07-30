The closet of Audrey Hepburn: Black dresses, jewels and a habit

The Nun's Story (1959)
Roman Holiday (1953)
Grades: A
Sister Luke, in her white habit, bows her head and promises a life of obedience, chastity and poverty.
Holly Golightly, bejeweled as if she stepped off the runway in Paris, stands in front of Tiffany’s admiring all that sparkles and shines.
Princess Ann, in royal attire, allows the world’s dignitaries to approach her and kiss her hand, if they must.
Ah, the many shades of Audrey Hepburn.
Hepburn, born in Belgium and raised in Britain and the Netherlands, arrived in Hollywood in the age of Marilyn Monroe and redefined female stardom. Instead of being a self-assured siren, she seemed very much the innocent ingenue – at once smart, vulnerable, playful and kind.
In her first Hollywood role at age 24 she was cast opposite Gregory Peck in “Roman Holiday,” and won the Oscar for Best Actress. That’s quite an entrance. She would go on to be nominated four more times.
The world loved Audrey, the girl next door one day and an elegant princess the next. She would tease that she wanted nothing more than a big closet. Designers like Hubert de Givenchy loved to design outfits for her, set off with a little something from Tiffany’s, of course. De Givenchy also outfitted Jackie Kennedy.
“I believe in manicures,” Hepburn once confessed. “I believe in overdressing. I believe in primping at leisure and wearing lipstick. I believe in pink. I believe happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and... I believe in miracles.”
To the disappointment of many, Hepburn mostly set aside acting in the final 25 years of her life. She devoted herself to being an advocate for children around the world. As a UNICEF ambassador she generously traveled the world to raise money for impoverished children.
All biographies focus on her unselfish spirit.
“True beauty in a woman is reflected in the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she shows,” she once wrote. “There is just no question that there is a moral obligation for those who have, to give to those who have nothing.”
I rewatched three of her films, to renew my friendship with Audrey. I started with “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” in which the gadabout girl Holly Golightly charms George Peppard. The iconic portrait of her standing before Tiffany’s eating a donut and staring at jewelry would become her business card for life.
I quickly discovered that “Tiffany” seems dated, and has overtly racist scenes. Disappointed, I shut it down mid-movie.
I watched “Roman Holiday” to the end, and began to fall in love with Audrey again.
She’s wonderful as the princess who goes AWOL in Rome with Gregory Peck. She describes herself as working in “public relations,” because all a princess does is look pretty and shake hands with dignitaries. She longs for an authentic life, and Peck draws out the girl beneath the crown during a day on the town. It’s a charming romance, which includes the inevitable chase to recapture the “kidnapped” princess.
The bittersweet ending is exquisite, abandoning the Hollywood formula, and instead, embracing an authentic final scene. That tearful moment transforms a frivolous fling into something much deeper.
But the Hepburn film that I most love is “The Nun’s Story.”
Sometimes accused of being as flighty as Holly Golightly, Hepburn responded with an interior portrait of a young woman who joins a convent. This is a feminist film in which a brilliant, strong-willed woman finds her habit fits too snugly.
She travels a journey from glowing novitiate to an overworked nun who serves in Congo as a doctor’s assistant to a distraught woman at the crossroads, torn by an existential crisis. Leaving the convent is painful, but she feels she can do God’s will more fully as a nurse.
The scenes in the convent paint a detailed rather dark picture of the life of obedience, duty and poverty, trying to remove all pride by erasing all memories of a past life. Sister Luke is a perfectionist who is her own worst critic. She is the daughter of a world renowned surgeon, and she longs to follow in his footsteps.
Working as a nurse and still trying to meet her heavenly obligations leads to the hardest of choices.
Sister Luke will again become Gabi, because, ironically, her faith calls her away from the convent to sit beside patients.
Celebrated as a fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn was never more stunning then when she slipped on her habit in “A Nun’s Story.”
Yes, Audrey Hepburn was beautiful, but her spirit shined even more brightly than her de Givenchy gowns.
