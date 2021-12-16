“The Christmas Attic” – Premiere Dance Company unveils new holiday show

Among the many, many things COVID-19 derailed is this year’s annual Nutcracker by Premiere Dance Company.

This would have been its 30th year.

Last year, COVID canceled the dance performance altogether except for a small show for parents.

But this year, artistic director Charlene White whipped up a whole new contemporary ballet show, “The Christmas Attic,” which runs 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.

When White realized COVID numbers were still way too high this fall to perform “The Nutcracker,” she set to work creating a whole new show.

New music.

New dances.

New costumes.

New sets.

No small undertaking.

But putting on a show with a cast of 35 teens was a much safer option than doing a show with 85 to 90 dancers of all different ages, she said.

“The health and safety of the dancers was number one for us.

“’The Nutcracker’ is a whole season,” she added. “It’s so much more than just the two days on stage.”

Usually, the dancers are at the studio all day on Saturdays, and they’re all on top of each other – sitting together, eating lunch together, socializing. There was just no way she could keep the dancers safe, she said.

This year and last year her dancers didn’t get to do their performances at Festival of Trees.

Nor did they get to visit local schools to perform scenes from the show.

But she decided the show must go on.

Even if it was a whole new show.

And, much to her surprise and amazement, everyone pitched in to make it happen.

Her costume volunteers, Kelly Byron and Elizabeth Kopec, told her “We’re in. We’re doing it.” And they whipped up about 150 new and repurposed costumes for the new dance numbers.

This year, dancers aren’t just in tutus, but also contemporary clothes, plus an assortment of toy costumes, snowflake finery and outdoor play outfits.

And, Jeri Rittel and her students at PAL, who have helped with sets over the years, created whole new set pieces.

Dancing to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller, dancers become holiday decorations, toys and beloved treasures kept safely in the attic.

“I had in 2018 choreographed a piece for Festival of Trees using one of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra pieces, ‘Wizards in Winter,’” said White, which she uses in the show.

She also discovered they had a whole series of Christmas albums, including “The Christmas Attic.”

At the time, she thought it would be fun to choreograph a new winter show.

But where to fit it in a packed schedule with “The Nutcracker”?

Suddenly COVID changed that and presented an opening.

The story unfolds as “a little girl Eleanor (Robin Hollow) goes up into an attic on Christmas Eve and all the things she finds … that come out of a chest conjure up these dances.”

One of the opening dances is a lively “Toys in the Attic” scene with a dancing Teddy bear, baby dolls, a Raggedy Ann and a Gingerbread Boy, as well as bunnies and ballerinas springing into action.

Another favorite scene for the dancers is when Eleanor discovers a snow globe, leading to a dance of snowflakes, and later an outdoor play scene full of ice skating and tobogganing, snow ball fights and building snow forts.

Her dancers had mixed emotions this fall, said White. “Everyone was heartbroken we weren’t doing “‘The Nutcracker.’

“I found as we started rehearsals, the girls have gotten really excited. After their initial disappointment, this was all brand new.

“I think it’s going to be really neat, and I’m really excited.”

The dancers are just happy to be on stage and dancing again.

To keep dancers safe, the cast was kept small, she said. Most are vaccinated. They all wear masks in the studio and they are constantly using hand sanitizer.

“I’m just so blessed to have supportive, talented and creative people around me.”

“I was pretty sad,” said Ella Perschon of the news that there was no Nutcracker. “It is one of my favorite shows.”

The Capital High Senior has been dancing with White for 10 years and a lot of Nutcrackers.

But she’s moved on from her disappointment and sees this show as a new challenge. “It’s a chance to branch out from what I usually do.”

In various scenes she is the Gingerbread Boy, a picture-frame ballerina, a snowflake, an angel and an instrument.

“I’m pretty excited for our Snow Dances. There’s two that we do. We’re doing snowflakes in one of them. In another, we’re doing outdoor fun things like snowball fights and ice skating. Those are some fun ones for me that I love being in.”

“I was a little upset just because we didn’t have one last year,” admitted Natalya Routzahn, of no Nutcracker this year.

The CHS junior has been dancing with White for eight or nine years.

This year she’s an ice skater, a musical instrument, a snowflake, an angel and an Elf on the Shelf.

“I’m just enjoying being able to dance with the dancers I usually work with. We’re learning together and learning from each other.

“Once I realized we needed to keep everyone safe, I was really excited to have a new show, especially for my family who’ve been coming to ‘The Nutcracker’ ever since I started.

“They were getting a little bored with it, especially my grandfather. He falls asleep.”

“I hope people will come to experience something new and different,” added Perschon.

Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the

Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

For tickets, visit https://www.helenaciviccenter.com or call 406-447-8481.

Box Seats: $28; arena seats, $10 to $20.

Arena, 1st & 2nd tier seats will be socially-distanced.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0