‘The Cheyenne Story’: Helena author writes award-winning novel

Robinson said one of his main motivations for writing this story comes from his own personal struggle with trying to understand tribal history.

“It’s hard to tie it together with continuity," he said. ”The further and further we get away from history, the less and less we are able to grasp it.”

His other motivation is trying to write an “emotionally accurate” account of these events. Rowland was brought to the front lines to parley with the Cheyenne to get them to surrender, but they resisted. He had just traveled up a ravine and seen bodies of young Cheyenne men he had watched growing up. He had lived with the Cheyenne for 26 years by this time, yet not one word appears in the histories that have been written describing what this must have felt like for him or for the Cheyenne.

“I try to tell the story as best I can from the Cheyenne perspective,” Robinson said. “For me, it’s been a journey of self-discovery.” The research and writing have taken him 16 years, so far.

Some of the Cheyenne story was written years ago in the book “Cheyenne Autumn” by Mari Sandoz, Robinson said, but he found it packed with way too much information.

“I’m unpacking it -- stretching it out in three volumes. It warrants that presentation.”