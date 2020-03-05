’The Chair Project: Photographs by Dutch Bieber’ opens at The Myrna Loy

’The Chair Project: Photographs by Dutch Bieber’

A white chair sits in a snowstorm at a Helena intersection near Target late at night.

A scrawled cardboard sign “Will Sit For Art” leans against it. The photo’s composition, white-against-black contrast and its whimsy rivet the viewer’s eye.

It’s just one of a selection of 8-inch black-and-white photos in Dutch Bieber’s new show, “The Chair Project,” in The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing. A public reception is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

In other images:

-- the white chair sits in silence on a wooden fishing bridge;

--it is enthroned on a rocky outcrop with a vast view of clouds and mountain tops at MacDonald Pass; and

--wrapped in a sail of billowing white cloth, the chair faces into a blustering prairie wind.