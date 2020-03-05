’The Chair Project: Photographs by Dutch Bieber’ opens at The Myrna Loy

’The Chair Project: Photographs by Dutch Bieber’
A white chair sits in a snowstorm at a Helena intersection near Target late at night.
A scrawled cardboard sign “Will Sit For Art” leans against it. The photo’s composition, white-against-black contrast and its whimsy rivet the viewer’s eye.
It’s just one of a selection of 8-inch black-and-white photos in Dutch Bieber’s new show, “The Chair Project,” in The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing. A public reception is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
In other images:
-- the white chair sits in silence on a wooden fishing bridge;
--it is enthroned on a rocky outcrop with a vast view of clouds and mountain tops at MacDonald Pass; and
--wrapped in a sail of billowing white cloth, the chair faces into a blustering prairie wind.
Bieber prefers to let the 20 images in the show speak for themselves, rather than to “flatten” the viewer’s experience by telling their stories. Bieber, who was a 2018 recipient of The Myrna Loy’s Grants to Artists program, is already working on “The Chair Project Vol. 2.”
The show runs through April 29.