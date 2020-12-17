The brothers who started the whole world crying – and dancing

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
On HBO-Max
(PG-13)
Funny thing happened while I was waiting to go back, safely, to the Cinemark.
The Cinemark came to me.
On Dec. 2 Warner Brothers announced its “hybrid plan” to release all its first-run films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO-Max, starting on Christmas with “Wonder Woman 1984.”
That means Helena moviegoers can see major WB movies at home, on the same day it comes to the Cinemark.
That’s good news for those of us wary of crowds, but bad news for the multiplex theaters. Warner Brothers say it's only a “temporary response to the pandemic,” but this may be the future of distribution.
The Myrna Loy is wary about the WB plan, but hopes it won’t be seriously hurt.
“The Cinemark caters to children and families and our audience is a more ‘thoughtful’ film crowd,” says film programmer Benji Cosgrove, who hopes this change is only temporary.
We can warm up by testing HBO Max this weekend, even though the film is not part of the WB roll out.
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” a Myrna-style documentary, is available on HBO Max.
The film is a brilliant, foot-tapping account of the lives and deaths of The Bee Gees, the brothers Gibb.
The film begins poignantly as the only surviving member, Barry, stands alone by a river reflecting how deep is his love for his brothers, how lonely it is to be stayin’ alive without them.
“In every family somebody will be left at the end.”
Andy died in 1988 at 30. Maurice in 2003 at 53. And Robin in 2012 at 62, which started the whole world crying.
So, Barry, 74, is left to narrate story which began when Barry was 8 and twins Maurice and Robin were 5 years old. Dad Hugh had them singing for their supper, so to speak. Venues include the Isle of Man, Manchester, Australia, England, Miami.
The sibling harmony of the Bee Gees is magical, a synergy started in the DNA – just like the Beach Boys, Everly Brothers, the Carpenters, Jackson 5. But the Bee Gees had “twin harmony,” which one musician calls “an instrument you can’t buy.”
“Bee Gees” spins a fascinating tale of adaptation and resilience. They reinvented themselves at least three times – and split up once, too.
“It takes ego to get there, but it’s tricky to stay there,” said Barry. “We all wanted individual recognition and therein lies the issue.”
In the midst of their first slide, Eric Clapton suggested they move from Britain to Miami and record at a studio that rejuvenated him.
“The way they changed was so profound,” said Clapton. “If I had a part in that, I’ll take it.”
They were wise managers of their career. They chose visionary producers and collaborators. Cooperating with filmmaker Frank Marshall on this project is another inspired choice.
They had a knack for writing great songs, almost spontaneously. When they were recording “everybody chipped in” and then “bang, bang, bang and down it went.”
“I think songs are in the air, and we just discover them,” said Barry.
One day someone suggested “to try screaming – in tune if possible” and their patented falsetto sound was born! They were open to anything.
There’s a fascinating account of the birth of “Stayin’ Alive.” When their drummer was called home, suddenly, they improvised, digitally looping a previous drum line. Then, layer by layer, they built the song that made Travolta’s hips move.
Their cute boy-band smiles that sent teen girls swooning camouflaged their musical genius.
Their final incarnation was as songwriters. They gave Barbra Streisand, “I am a Woman in Love.” For Diana Ross, they wrote “Chain Reaction.” For Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”
In retrospect, Barry said their greatest gift “turned out to be our songwriting.”
The Bee Gees supercharged the Disco movement – and then were blamed for doing so.
“We’ve sold 8 million records, what’s the deal?” asked an exasperated Barry as the Disco backlash grew.
The soundtrack is a Best of Bee Gees: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Jive Talking,” “How Deep Is Your Love.”
In the end, brotherly love and sibling harmony won out over greed and ego.
And that love makes the ending touching, as Barry, missing his brothers, admits he’s in a nostalgic period where he knows “there’s not as much time ahead as behind.”
But what’s behind is amazing.
“They had to add ushers in theaters when ‘Stayin’ Alive’ opened,” laughed Barry. “Audiences were dancing in the aisles.”
We should all be dancing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.