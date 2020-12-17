The brothers who started the whole world crying – and dancing

The film is a brilliant, foot-tapping account of the lives and deaths of The Bee Gees, the brothers Gibb.

The film begins poignantly as the only surviving member, Barry, stands alone by a river reflecting how deep is his love for his brothers, how lonely it is to be stayin’ alive without them.

“In every family somebody will be left at the end.”

Andy died in 1988 at 30. Maurice in 2003 at 53. And Robin in 2012 at 62, which started the whole world crying.

So, Barry, 74, is left to narrate story which began when Barry was 8 and twins Maurice and Robin were 5 years old. Dad Hugh had them singing for their supper, so to speak. Venues include the Isle of Man, Manchester, Australia, England, Miami.

The sibling harmony of the Bee Gees is magical, a synergy started in the DNA – just like the Beach Boys, Everly Brothers, the Carpenters, Jackson 5. But the Bee Gees had “twin harmony,” which one musician calls “an instrument you can’t buy.”

“Bee Gees” spins a fascinating tale of adaptation and resilience. They reinvented themselves at least three times – and split up once, too.