The body as storyteller: Cohesion Dance to present unique multimedia performance

Some of us tell stories with words.

Some with a paintbrush.

Others through song.

But at Cohesion Dance this weekend, a cast of 25 dancers, ages 8 to 73 of all abilities, will tell stories through their bodies and movement.

“Beyond Words, the body as narrator,” has been in the creating the past seven weeks with guest choreographer and Artist-in-Residence Jennifer Glaws of Minnesota.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20; (Q&A to follow); 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, (includes sign language interpretation); 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 (artist reception to follow); and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Performances will be in-person and available via Livestream and On Demand.

Expect to see and hear movement, dance, spoken word and music plus video projections on multiple surfaces of the stage at Cohesion Center’s Backstage Theater.

“It’s an exciting multimedia performance,” designed as a unique and immersive experience, said Glaws.

“The show is about storytelling and the stories we hold in our bodies. The stories we tell in community. The stories that can be shared through physical expression.

“I’m thinking of it as a collection of short stories narrated by the body and connected with an integration of spoken word, projection and dance.”

Some of the themes explored are tall tales of the Sleeping Giant, small talk, excitement of spring and the changing season, loss, identity and community.

Glaws arrived in Helena with no preconceived ideas or script, except to explore storytelling, folklore and conversation through movement.

Instead of a pre-written plan, she asked dancers questions or gave verbal prompts to kick off conversations that they transformed into movement.

They also did improv to create text and movement.

“The performance is very collaborative,” Glaws said. The choreography is built from the dancers – no matter what their age or ability.

One example is “we have a piece about small talk – about meaningful and less meaningful conversations and how those conversations are felt in the body” – from wispy-like airy movements to heavier, more grounded movements.

Another piece is one on water, inspired by the dancers’ feelings about spring – exploring melting snow, spring and flowing water.

“I felt it was so important for dancers to dance where they’re at. You’ll see honest movement, honest people, honest performance,” said Glaws. “I feel it’s really refreshing. It’s something really tangible that’s really relatable.”

Often, dance can feel so far away. But she believes that viewers who see this Cohesion dance show will be moved and will have a sense of – “I’m feeling what they’re feeling.”

Dance is not just for certain people, said Glaws. "Anyone can and should dance.”

And one person who takes that message to heart is Gina Lytle.

“I never felt like I was coordinated. I never felt like I could be a dancer,” said Lytle, who has used a wheelchair for over 30 years. But then she was recruited by Cohesion Dance in 2018 and performed in their Winter Solstice performance that year.

“It was so exciting…. I was in a dance company with beautiful dancers.”

She’s been dancing with Cohesion ever since.

In this weekend’s show, the dancers are using their bodies as storytellers, but also their voices.

“(We’re) engaging verbally and visually at so many different levels of engagement that you really have to be aware of your surroundings and be in tune with each other. It’s almost like a theater production because you’re playing off of each other.”

“We’re not all the same age or dancing backgrounds. We come from all walks of life, all ages, all abilities. We just unify our experiences through dance.

“When my children were young, I wanted to dance with them,” Lytle added. But she was living in the Midwest and didn’t have an opportunity like Cohesion offers.

“I never had an opportunity like this before and I love it."

She’s excited that people in the audience might suddenly see this as something they too could do.

“There’s lots of ways to share your gifts with Cohesion,” she said. “Cohesion has done a wonderful job of reaching out and opening dance to everybody. Their 10-year anniversary is this month.”

For professional dancer Julynn Wildman, the dance pieces are not so much narrative stories with plots and characters, but rather immersive experiences that invite people into the environment.

One piece she likes is the finale, “I Am.”

It weaves together folk dance and spoken word, where dancers create a verbal portrait and a movement portrait about some aspect of themselves.

At times “we’re all moving in synchrony,” but individuals are also spotlighted.

Wildman appreciates the new ideas Glaws has brought with her to Helena.

“I haven’t seen anything generated in Helena like this.”

“This is a tangible experience of storytelling,” said Glaws, “and it’s an immersive experience. You’ll see people. Watch stories. Feel part of stories. And have an enjoyable time together.

“Dance allows a community to come together and share tidbits of each other and create something new that didn’t exist before. There was no script for this dance. The piece really came from within.”

The audience “can come away with a connection to the community – to Helena – that they’re a part of.”

Glaws is the artistic director of Jagged Moves, her professional dance company in Minnesota, and formerly directed Young Dance, an organization with similar values as Cohesion Dance.

While doing her residency at Cohesion, she’s also been an artist-in-residence at Kessler and Hawthorne schools, working with third and fourth graders using movement and dance in storytelling. A film they made, “Together,” will be shown as part of the performance.

In-person tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students 18 and under, with reduced prices available for those in need. Tickets for Livestream and On-Demand are $20. They are available at cohesiondance.org or by calling 406-422-0830.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0