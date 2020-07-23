‘The Aerialist’ film showing and Q&A with star Dreya Weber at The Myrna Loy

“There are no rules if we are lucky enough to be healthy. We keep doing what brings us joy. I’m really grateful I’m healthy enough to keep exploring this world because it is so transcendentally joyous to me to be lost in the air -- with an audience.”

She’s convinced all people have dreams of flying. And when she’s at her best, “it’s an invitation to others to experience it with me.”

“The most important thing,” she said of the film’s message, “is that there’s always hope and to take action toward hope. The burden of feeling that our mistakes or disappointments are permanent -- the film addresses that. We always have opportunities to make choices and shift our future and shift the next moment.”

Dreya’s other films are “The Gymnast,” a prequel to “The Aerialist,” and “A Marine Story.”

They’ve been honored with 48 film festival awards including seven “Best Actress” awards.

Unlike the previous film releases, which did very well on the film festival circuit, “The Aerialist” is needing to fly its own path. With COVID-19, many film festivals are canceled.

Dreya and Farr are appearing at film openings, and a number of cast members are taking to social media to promote it.