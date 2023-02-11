The 38th running of Race to the Sky is underway as 17 mushers and 152 dogs took off on 300- and 100-mile-long journeys over Montana wilderness from the starting line in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

Clayton Perry of Power, Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman, Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake and Erik Oline of Missoula rounded out the all-Montana 300-mile teams.

Christina Gibson of Carlton, Washington, the winner of last year's 100-mile race, headlined a list of 13 teams running the abbreviated version, if one could call it that.

Teams racing the 100-mile hailed mostly from Montana but ranged from Emigrant Gap, California, to Divide, Colorado.

Hometown hero Nicole Lombardi, a Lincoln resident, is one of the favorites to win the 100-mile Race to the Sky.

Just minutes ahead of her takeoff, Lombardi was readying her pack, mostly Alaskan huskies, with her handler, a teammate similar to boxing's corner men who is there to assist at the starting line and during check point stops.

Lombardi's handler, Doug Swingley, a fellow Lincoln resident, just so happens to have won the Iditarod four times and is responsible for many of Lombardi's dogs, part of the Swingley line.

"I'm focused on the areas of the trail I know could give me problems," Lombardi said ahead of her opening leg. "I envision all those areas going right."

Her mother, Nonna Lombardi, was also in the starting area, watching the process closely.

"I'm just the mother," Nonna Lombardi said when approached for an interview.

"I want her to have fun and have a clean run," she said.

Many veterans of the sport were on hand such as Roberta Ronald, a veterinarian from Manitoba, Canada, who has lent her expertise to this event every year since 2013.

"I love dog sports, watching a dog be so happy to do what it was bred to do," Ronald said from her post at the starting line.

Ronald called the dogs there "the best of the best."

Some lesser experienced participants also lined the starting area near the Hi Country Snack Foods factory.

Wade Donaldson made the trip from Coalville, Utah, to run the Race to the Sky, his second.

"I want to cross the finish line with eight dogs," Donaldson said.

He said he has a few younger pups on his team he wants to help gain experience.

"I want them to finish the race and have a good, positive experience," he said of his Alaskan huskies. "I'm not trying to win this one."

Race to the Sky is one leg of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, along with the Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon and the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

Follow along Track the racers on the race's website www.racetothesky.org.

Once the teams start, they will go to the White Tail Ranch near Ovando, a private guest ranch, around dark on Saturday. The 300-mile teams will continue to Seeley Lake where that leg checkpoint will be moved to Morrell Creek/Seeley Creek trailhead just east of Seeley Lake. The 100-mile teams will finish their race at the trailhead the 300-mile teams will use the trailhead as a checkpoint. After Seeley Lake checkpoint, the 300-mile teams head to Owl Creek primitive camp and come back to Seeley Lake, on to White Tail Ranch checkpoint and on to the finish line. A first-place finish could take place early Monday evening depending on conditions.

This is also the 80th commemoration of Camp Rimini War Dog Reception and Training Center near Helena, according to a news release from the race organizer.

"It has been 80 years since the soldiers of World War II joined up as dog mushers and served at Camp Rimini to get ready for the invasion of Norway," the release states. "When that mission was canceled about a year and a half into it, many of the men and dogs, both sled dogs and pack dogs, were commissioned for search and rescue, finding downed airplanes and rescuing humans, equipment and what they could for the military.

"They were in such remote areas as Baffinland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Greenland and Labrador. More than 800 sled dogs, 100 pack dogs and about 125 men came to Camp Rimini to become dog mushers. They retrieved thousands of dollars of equipment for the US Government and became a legend. Race to the Sky commemorates each year this special camp, which was one of only two such camps during World War II. It has been 80 years since that camp was in existence near the foothills of Helena."