Thanksgiving edition of the IR will be delivered Wednesday

Holiday shoppers can get an early start this year, as the Thanksgiving edition of the Independent Record and all of its money-saving advertising inserts will be delivered on Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving edition is typically the biggest newspaper of the year, as both local and national retailers prepare for Black Friday and call on the IR to deliver their deals to the community.

The Independent Record will not produce a print edition on Thursday, but an online digital version of that day’s newspaper will be available at helenair.com/eedition. If you are a print subscriber, you can activate your digital account at helenair.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

Your Time, which is usually included in Thursday’s edition of the Independent Record, will be included in Friday’s newspaper to accommodate these changes.

We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and don’t forget to support local businesses this holiday season.

Thank you for supporting local journalism.