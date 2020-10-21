Texas man accused of sex with underage girl in Helena area

A 22-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas was arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the Helena area.

Kaveonne I.R. Dearmon, who is an airman stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual abuse of children.

Dearmon is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl younger than 14 years old, who was pretending to be 19 years old on the dating app Tinder. Court documents state that the girl looks very young and that no reasonable person would believe she was older than 18 years old. People under age 16 cannot legally consent to sexual activity in Montana.

On Sept. 5, Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies received a cross-report from the Child Abuse Hotline. The girl disclosed that she had engaged in sexual activity, including intercourse, with at least 10 different men who were over the age of 18.