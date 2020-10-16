Testing reveals over 6% of Carroll College students have COVID

When a student receives a positive test result, that person is quickly put into isolation and close contacts are identified. The college then works with Lewis and Clark Public Health, which conducts contact tracing and provides the student with guidance on what to do in isolation and how long that lasts. Throughout isolation, Carroll College staff delivers meals to those students who have a meal plan and checks in with all students regularly. Students are also allowed to continue coursework.

"Because we have invested time and effort this summer in training with faculty, they are prepared to use technology to make sure these students are full participants in class despite being in isolation or quarantine," Hazelbaker said.

The college will continue asymptomatic testing throughout the term. The plan is currently to conduct tests on Monday and Tuesday at least, said Hazelbaker. Thus far, the college has made the move to close facilities where larger groups might gather, such as the Hunthausen Activity Center and student lounges.

"We have also asked students to remain on campus or in their homes as much as possible," Hazelbaker said. "As we look to the results of Thursday and Friday's testing, complete contact tracing and move into the next week, we will make further adjustments."

The administration is currently working closely with the Associated Students of Carroll College to plan a campus-wide forum with students on COVID-19 Monday, Oct. 19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.