Tester to hold in-person town hall meeting Friday at Helena College

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester will hold an in-person, public town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Friday in the student center at Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts St.

The Montana Democrat will answer questions and provide updates on recent congressional business, including his recently signed PACT Act to deliver health care and benefits to generations of toxic-exposed veterans, his recently signed Inflation Reduction Act which lowers health care costs for Montanans and cuts the national debt, and the implementation of his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.