Tester to hold in-person town hall meeting at noon Friday at Helena College

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the time of the town hall meeting.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester will hold an in-person, public town hall meeting at noon Friday in the student center at Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts St.

The Montana Democrat will answer questions and provide updates on recent congressional business, including his recently signed PACT Act to deliver health care and benefits to generations of toxic-exposed veterans, his recently signed Inflation Reduction Act which lowers health care costs for Montanans and cuts the national debt, and the implementation of his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Tester held a public town hall meeting in Bozeman last week, eight in 2019, and when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented large, in-person gatherings, he hosted 21 virtual town halls. This event marks his second in-person post-pandemic town hall meeting.