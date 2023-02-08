Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, will hold a briefing Thursday seeking answers from Biden administration officials on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was in U.S. airspace above Billings and other parts of Montana last week.

The hearing is 8:15 a.m., Mountain Time, and can be viewed at https://www.appropriations.senate.gov/hearings/oversight-on-chinese-spy-balloon

Tester, D-Montana, released a statement calling for answers on what happened and what steps the administration is taking to protect national security. Other members of Montana's congressional delegation have made a similar request.

Officials expected to appear before the committee include Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs; Jedidiah Royal, principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs; Vice Adm. Sara Joyner, director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessments, Joint Staff; and Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, vice director for Operations, Joint Staff.