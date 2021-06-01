Tester, Rosendale make stops in area on Tuesday

Two of the three members of Montana's congressional delegation were in the area on Tuesday, with Democratic Sen. Jon Tester touting his work to get the American Rescue Plan Act through the Senate and its nearly $1.9 trillion of financial aid into the hands of local governments and businesses and GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale touring businesses in Clancy, seeing what he could do to help the lumber industry prosper.

Tester, the only member of Montana's congressional delegation to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan Act, held a news conference at Oddfellow Inn and Farm, a local business that received federal aid dollars to stay afloat during the global health pandemic.

"Over the past year, I've had literally hundreds of conversations with families and small business owners, health care workers and educators here in Lewis and Clark County about what we need to get past this pandemic," Tester said. "In order to fully recover from this crisis, we need to continue getting vaccines in the arms of Montanans as quickly and safely as possible."

He said while continuing to push more Montanans to get vaccinated, the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, provided needed aid to help the businesses and agencies serve those Montanans.