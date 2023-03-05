It wasn't the astronaut who had Montana Democrats over the moon Saturday night at the 45th annual Mansfield Metcalf Dinner in Helena, but the farmer.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced in late February he will run for re-election to a fourth term in 2024, and used the 45th annual fundraising dinner for the Montana Democratic Party held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds to kick-start his latest campaign.

"I know the people in Washington don't understand what a hard day's work looks like; they often don't understand the challenges that working families are facing," Tester said to the crowd during his speech. "But that is exactly why I'm running. I am running to keep fighting for you, to keep fighting for Montana values, the state that we all love."

Tester got a little help from keynote speaker of the evening, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona.

"He wants to put the American people ahead of the American corporation," Kelly said of his fellow senator. "So that's why I'm here today — it's very simple — to help a man who is the right choice for Montana and he's the right choice for this country."

Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy combat pilot, engineer and NASA astronaut, said the current balance of power in the Senate hinges on Tester's 2024 campaign.

"If we want to hold onto the Senate, we need to make sure that Jon Tester wins this election," he said.

Kelly, who is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, took office in December 2020 after Arizonans elected him to fill out the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term. And in 2022, Arizonans elected him to a full six-year term in the Senate.

Tester's speech highlighted campaign priorities, including reproductive health rights and the cost of prescription drugs.

"They forgot that just four months ago Montanans overwhelmingly rejected their attempts to tell women what they can do with their own body," he said, alluding to the Republican contingent of the state's delegation and the defeat of the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act on the 2022 ballot.

The barbs against U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, were plentiful throughout the event.

Tester, who has said he is the "only working farmer in the U.S. Senate," called them and others "a bunch of multimillionaires" who are "focused on empty political rhetoric instead of fighting for working families across this country."

Kelly said Tester's re-election bid will need the support of Montana's Democrats.

"It wasn't easy," he said, speaking of his own bid for re-election in 2022. "There was about $100 million spent attacking me, that and Steve Daines. He actually only came (to Arizona to campaign against Kelly) for a day. I don't want to make a big deal of it."

Tester also made an appeal to the rank-and-file in the room.

"In order to win this thing, I'm going to need your help both with shoe leather and with resources," he said. "It has never been easy in past elections, and this one ain't gonna be easy either, but I will tell you that most things worth fighting for aren't easy."

But the rank-and-file Montana Democrats look different than in years past.

Cody Marney is the chairman of the Teton County Democrats, headquartered in Choteau, and made the drive to Helena for the event.

Marney said he wants to see highly-qualified candidates with experience in addition to younger candidates with "new ideas and new opinions."

"Ultimately, they are the ones will will be leading us," he said.

As treasurer of the Park County Democratic Central Committee, Judy Lewis, who also attended Saturday's event, said her organization was proud to have elected state Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Democrat, to the Montana House of Representatives for a third term in 2020.

Lewis said it was accomplished with a "hardcore" group made up of "a lot of younger people."

Izzy Milch, who works for a local nonprofit, also attended the dinner and said she keeps regularly involved in politics.

Milch said she hears "a lot of whispering" among younger Democrats and is hopeful the inevitable changing of the guard "will make things better."

But for now, it's Tester, and the majority of Montana Dems are happy to have the only working farmer in Washington's back.

Chief of Staff for the Montana Senate Democratic Caucus George Wilcott said while Tester was expected to run for another term, "it's always good to know he is."

"The energy in the room is strong," Wilcott said. "He's got a good chance, and there's a lot of people behind him."