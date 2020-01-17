U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced his endorsement of fellow Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney Friday.
"I am proud to endorse my long-time friend Mike Cooney to be Montana's next governor," Tester said outside the Capitol building in Helena. "Cooney is a tireless public servant and continues to fight for hard working Montanans. I believe he would be a great leader and bring folks together to strengthen our state."
Cooney has also been endorsed by Gov. Steve Bullock and former Ambassador and U.S. Sen. Max Baucus.
You have free articles remaining.
Cooney is competing against Missoula philanthropist and businesswoman Whitney Williams, state House minority leader Casey Schreiner of Great Falls and former state lawmaker Reilly Neill of Livingston in the Democratic primary.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are competing in the Republican primary for governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.