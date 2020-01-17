{{featured_button_text}}
Tester Cooney

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, left, announces his endorsement of Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney Friday. 

 Photo provided

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced his endorsement of fellow Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney Friday. 

"I am proud to endorse my long-time friend Mike Cooney to be Montana's next governor," Tester said outside the Capitol building in Helena. "Cooney is a tireless public servant and continues to fight for hard working Montanans. I believe he would be a great leader and bring folks together to strengthen our state."

Cooney has also been endorsed by Gov. Steve Bullock and former Ambassador and U.S. Sen. Max Baucus.

Cooney is competing against Missoula philanthropist and businesswoman Whitney Williams, state House minority leader Casey Schreiner of Great Falls and former state lawmaker Reilly Neill of Livingston in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are competing in the Republican primary for governor. 

