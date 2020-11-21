Tester: Dems need to speak to rural America

"Montana is an eyeball-to-eyeball state,” Tester said. “This pandemic didn’t allow for that. There were a lot of candidates out there, including the statewide ones, who were very and rightfully concerned about the pandemic. And that pandemic won’t be around come 2022 or 2024. I think it’s really critically important that all candidates, but Democrats in particular are good at this, get out and talk to voters, have town hall meetings, do those kinds of things.”

Banville said not being able to talk to voters in person likely hurt Democrats, but there’s a bigger question to be answered.

“Is it Montana finishing progression toward conservative?” Banville asked.

From roughly the 1960s on, Banville said Montana has been fairly conservative, which tilts away from the Democratic Party. As the state has grown, it’s made it more difficult for Democrats to put their name and face to every voter across the state's 147,040 square miles.

“Part of this is Montana has gotten bigger, so therefore when (Democrat) Pat Williams was elected to Congress or (Democrat) Brian Schweitzer was winning his first election, Montanans had an expectation of almost personally knowing the candidate. And I think the state’s gotten big enough that’s just not a thing that happens anymore,” Banville said.