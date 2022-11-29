Temporary museum closures coming soon as Montana Heritage Center progress speeds up

Construction of the $84 million Montana Heritage Center in Helena is slightly ahead of schedule, museum officials said Tuesday, adding the Montana Historical Society is going to speed up temporary closures in the existing museum and offer new ways to meet the needs of the public while having limited access to artifacts and documents.

The Library & Archives reference room will close Dec. 15 for about two years as items are packed, moved out of offices, and reopened on the main floor of the renovated building, historical society officials said.

The final galleries close after Dec. 30, as construction workers move into the 70-year-old Veterans and Pioneers Building to do the renovations. They’ll start in the basement with the historic plumbing and electrical upgrades. Next, they’ll tackle the second and third floors, and wrap up on the first floor.

The museum store will remain open at its current location at 225 N. Roberts St. in Helena. People can shop online any time at app.mt.gov/shop/mhsstore/. The historical society is seeking a temporary space in which to relocate the store.

MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said she would like to remain open during construction, but staff must inventory, pack and store the priceless art, artifacts and documents to protect them. The galleries will be used for storage.

“Our staff will remain in our offices as long as possible, but clearly the construction renovations will be impactful,” Kruckenberg said in a news release.

She said they are trying to minimize the disruption, but some staff will temporarily work from home and they are seeking alternative office space for others.

Many of museum’s items are available for viewing online. This includes more than 40,000 artifacts, nine exhibits, more than 1 million pages of newspapers, 100,000 books, letters, lesson plans, photographs and more.

Call 406-444-2694 and staff will help people find what they are seeking.

“We apologize for any hardships that creates, but know that when we reopen early 2025, our expanded and renovated facility will be worth the temporary disruption in services,” Kruckenberg said in the news release.

Public programs will be held at the Lewis and Clark Library in Helena and will change to a 6:30 p.m. start on Thursdays to better accommodate the public. The program schedule is at mths.mt.gov.

The Original Governor’s Mansion will maintain its winter operating scheduled, with free tours offered Saturdays on the hour from noon until 3 p.m. at 304 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

The new 66,000-square-foot addition will have expanded galleries, so visitors can see more of the art and artifacts held in trust by the Montana Historical Society. It also will include meeting rooms for up to 300 people and a public café. The historical society's current 70-year-old building also will be renovated with new classrooms and expanded galleries and research center.

The $84 million project is paid for with $41 million from the state’s lodging facility use tax; a $7 million bond from 2005; and private donations and grants. So far, the MTHS has raised $38 million.

Ground was broken on the center in September 2020, following a nearly 15-year effort to build a new facility. Officials said the current museum was outdated and did not have the room to display the state’s extensive collections. It is designed by architects Cushing Terrell and is expected to bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

The Legislature passed Senate Bill 338, a funding package for the center on the final day of its 2019 session.

Museum at your fingertips

You can access much of the Montana Historical Society digitally.

Here's how:

To view online museum collections: https://mhs.mt.gov/Museum/Collections

Virtual online exhibits: http://svcalt.mt.gov/Museum/virtual_exhibit/index.htm

Another link to collections: https://mhsmuseum.pastperfectonline.com/

National Register of Historic Places: https://mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/index1

Women’s History Matters blog: https://montanawomenshistory.org/

Historic Montana homes and other places: https://historicmt.org/

