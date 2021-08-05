Teens in love: messy and horrible, selfish and bold

Our guiding muse is Ellie Chu, a shy but brilliant teen wise beyond her 16 years. The film opens with Ellie talking to herself, as we eavesdrop.

“If you ask me, people spend far too much time looking for someone to complete them," says Ellie.

Ellie promises she will be sharing a love story where no one gets what they want.

“Love is messy and horrible and selfish and bold,” she proclaims, as she leaves high school – and her first love - behind.

What makes “The half of it” so whole is its willingness to float in murky waters, asking questions without resolving them.

And those complex issues include race, gender, immigration, religion and grief.

Ellie is a Chinese American who came to Washington state at age 5. Her mom, whom she loved deeply, died when she was young.

As Ellie rides her bicycle home every day, boys in trucks yell “chug-a-chug-a-choo-choo.”

The story is a reworking of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” a tale of love, once-removed. Cyrano can only express his love for Roxanne indirectly, by advising the man who is courting her.