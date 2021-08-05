Teens in love: messy and horrible, selfish and bold

The Half of It
Netflix
(PG-13)
Grade: A-
I sometimes give students two unsolicited pieces of advice about love.
First, that the most powerful testament to love is not “I love you” but rather “I love you, anyway.”
The second is not to accept the first proposal offered. Keep your options open.
I’ve received a number of letters from former students apologizing for breaking my second rule, but assuring me they have found their perfect match.
I confess to them that I also broke that rule – and my love lasted a lifetime.
But I do worry about people who rush into “love,” believing they’ve found a match.
I hope that their love isn’t wrecked by the reckoning: When the neatnik morning person discovers she’s married a messy night owl.
May we complement each other, not mirror each other. Accepting differences, while loving each other anyway, is the gateway to a long marriage.
Movies about love rarely deep dive into the essence of connection.
“The Half of It” is that rare gem that refuses to oversimplify love. Instead, we get a messy meditation on what love might mean, leaving open the possibility it might not exist at all.
Our guiding muse is Ellie Chu, a shy but brilliant teen wise beyond her 16 years. The film opens with Ellie talking to herself, as we eavesdrop.
“If you ask me, people spend far too much time looking for someone to complete them," says Ellie.
Ellie promises she will be sharing a love story where no one gets what they want.
“Love is messy and horrible and selfish and bold,” she proclaims, as she leaves high school – and her first love - behind.
What makes “The half of it” so whole is its willingness to float in murky waters, asking questions without resolving them.
And those complex issues include race, gender, immigration, religion and grief.
Ellie is a Chinese American who came to Washington state at age 5. Her mom, whom she loved deeply, died when she was young.
As Ellie rides her bicycle home every day, boys in trucks yell “chug-a-chug-a-choo-choo.”
The story is a reworking of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” a tale of love, once-removed. Cyrano can only express his love for Roxanne indirectly, by advising the man who is courting her.
In “Half of It” Ellie helps super-awkward Paul woo super-cool Aster. Ellie loves Aster, too, but is afraid to approach her. Ellie’s shy and feels like an outcast. She senses that love between two girls would not be warmly welcomed, complicating the calculus.
The story has its share of silly teen moments, but at its heart it’s a sweet reflection on connection by a lonely girl.
“You haven’t been in love, have you?” a friend observes.
No, she hasn’t, but she’s willing and waiting.
“People never see what they aren’t looking for,” she observes.
Ellie compares art to love, believing relationships and paintings are both built on “five bold brushstrokes.”
“The question of course, is which five strokes,” she adds.
Ellie may not know which lines lead to love, but she does know that she must lift the brushes, “or we’ll never know if we could have had a great painting.”
And paint she does, even if on someone else’s canvas.
She started out searching for her “other half,” before recalibrating her quest.
“Love’s not finding your perfect other half,” the young philosopher will conclude.
“Half if it” is directed sensitively by Alice Wu, and powered by three honest performances: Leah Lewis (Ellie), Alexis Lemire (Aster) and Daniel Diemer (Paul).
The film teases us with stereotypes then digs deeper. “Dumb jock Paul” evolves into a sweet shy boy dreaming of being like his dad. Aster is savvy. She reflects on how being pretty teaches her to be wary.
A tender friendship evolves between Ellie’s dad and Paul, adding intercultural nuances.
In the end, Aster will discover the love notes from Paul were from Ellie. Aster feels betrayed, but she also feels loved.
“For what it’s worth, it’s not like it never crossed my mind that it was you,” Aster confesses.
They part for college, promising to meet “in a couple years.”
Earlier Aster had called “Remains of the Day” a tale of “repressed love.”
Aster and Ellie’s love was submerged, too – portrayed beautifully when they float on their backs in a pond, talking of love abstractly, while coding their feelings for each other.