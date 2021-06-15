Teen's body recovered from Missouri River north of Helena

The body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from the Missouri River between Helena and Great Falls early Tuesday.

The teen was identified as David Van Essen of Greenwood, Nebraska by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

According to Slaughter's office, the teen went missing around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. At that time, Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 2629 Old US Highway 91 to rescue the boy.

Cascade County deputies and Search and Rescue searched the area for the missing boy for hours. According to witnesses, the boy had attempted to swim across the river and went under the water and was not seen again. The teen was not wearing a life jacket.

Slaughter said Search and Rescue went well into the night with their search. Tuesday morning they deployed boats and a drone.

Van Essen's remains were found at approximately 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday. He was found by using camera footage from a drone.

The teen's next of kin have been notified.

