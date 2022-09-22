 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen who walked away from Helena hospital found safe

Madison Hagman

UPDATE

The missing endangered person advisory for Madison Hagman has been canceled. 

Hagman has been located and is safe, authorities reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. 

________

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for an 18-year-old woman who walked out of St. Peter’s Health while barefoot and wearing only a hospital gown.

Madison Hagman is a 5-foot-2, 111-pound white woman with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen at midnight Thursday headed north on Carolina Street.

Officials say Hagman has a history of suicide attempts and there is concern for her safety.

Anyone with information on the location of Hagman is asked to call the Helena Police Department at (406)442-3233 or call 9 1 1.

