Teen missing from Helena has been found

UPDATE

The Helena Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Trey Sims-Holmes has been found.

The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen.

Trey Sims-Holmes, 15, is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Monopoly hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Vans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

