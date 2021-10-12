 Skip to main content
Teen missing from Helena has been found
Teen missing from Helena has been found

UPDATE

The Helena Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Trey Sims-Holmes has been found. 

The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen. 

Trey Sims-Holmes, 15, is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Monopoly hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Vans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

Trey Sims-Holmes
