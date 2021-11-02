 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Teen missing from Helena has been found

  • 0
missing.PNG

Christian Jankowski

UPDATE

Christian Jankowski has been found, the Helena Police Department announced Monday. 

Additional information was not provided. 

Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 28 in downtown Helena, who reportedly has  been depressed and talking of suicide.

Christian Jankowski was last seen wearing a sweatshirt hoodie with Japanese graphics, white shirt, white pants and white shoes. Officials said he is not dressed for the weather. 

He is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is of mixed race. He was last seen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information should call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or 911.

Christian Jankowski has been found, the Helena Police Department announced Monday. 

0 comments
0
0
1
11
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News