Teen missing from Helena has been found

UPDATE

Christian Jankowski has been found, the Helena Police Department announced Monday.

Additional information was not provided.

Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 28 in downtown Helena, who reportedly has been depressed and talking of suicide.

Christian Jankowski was last seen wearing a sweatshirt hoodie with Japanese graphics, white shirt, white pants and white shoes. Officials said he is not dressed for the weather.

He is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is of mixed race. He was last seen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information should call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or 911.

