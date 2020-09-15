Teen missing from Helena found

UPDATE
The missing endangered person advisory for Justice T. Conway Griffith has been canceled. Authorities say she has been found and returned to her grandfather.
A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Helena.
Justice T. Conway Griffith is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her left forearm and a piercing on the left side of her nose.
She was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at 804 Camelot Court in Helena. She was wearing silver clothing.
Authorities say Griffith is a runaway with suicidal tendencies and is on bipolar medication.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 or dial 911.
