Teen missing from Helena found safe

UPDATE

The missing and endangered person advisory for Andrew Kaiser has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, officials said Tuesday morning.

The Helena Police Department has requested a missing and endangered person advisory for a 16-year-old boy who ran away from the hospital Monday.

Andrew Kaiser is described as a 6-foot-2, 155-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes and a gray sweatshirt with "W A C" written on the back in black marker, and he might be wearing a hospital bracelet.

Officials say Kaiser was taken to the hospital to be checked after running away Sunday evening. They say he was found to be suicidal and has now run away from the hospital in an unknown direction, and there is concern that he will harm himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.

If you are in crisis and want help, call the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-8255, or text “MT” to 741-741.

