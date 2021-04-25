Teen missing from Helena found safe

UPDATE

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Walker Hurlburt has been canceled.

Officials reported he has been located and is safe.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 13-year-old boy last seen in Helena Sunday evening.

Brent Walker Hurlburt is described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound white male with blue eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday wearing a blue overshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Hurlburt left on a silver bicycle and is not dressed for the weather. He doesn’t have necessary medication with him and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about Hurlburt is asked to contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 447-8235 or call 9-1-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0