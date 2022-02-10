'TED K': Former Helena resident produces film about the Unabomber

Matt Flanders was working for actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company when a script came across his desk that had a familiar ring to it.

“I read it,” the former Helena resident and 1990 Capital High School graduate said. While Plan B passed on the film, Flanders, who had left the company, pursued it.

On Feb. 18, “TED K,” a two-hour movie about "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski, Lincoln’s most notorious resident, will make its premiere in select cities and by video on demand.

It will be shown at the Myrna Loy in Helena from March 4-17.

Flanders, who produced the film, had just graduated from college in 1996, when authorities arrested Kaczynski on his property outside of Lincoln.

“I completely remembered it,” Flanders said. “It was just surreal that this person everybody has been looking for is so close to where I grew up.”

The $2 million film, directed by Tony Stone, was shot almost entirely in and around Lincoln, where the actual events took place and where Kaczynski had lived since 1971. Flanders said most of the cast are Montana actors, including residents of Lincoln.

The Unabomber sparked terror for nearly 18 years by mailing bombs that killed three people and injured nearly two dozen others. Kaczynski was a destructive recluse who had a genius IQ of 167 and was captured as a result of a search in what was the largest manhunt in FBI history that cost nearly $50 million. An FBI-led task force that included the ATF and U.S. Postal Inspection Service was formed in 1979 to investigate the “UNABOM” case, code-named for the UNiversity and Airline BOMbing targets involved. The task force would grow to more than 150 full-time investigators and others, the FBI states on a website on the Unabomber.

Kaczynski was arrested April 3, 1996, in his self-made 10-by-12-foot cabin (some say the cabin was 10 by 14 feet) five miles south of town on Humbug Contour Road. The cabin, which had a wood stove but no electricity or plumbing, was filled with explosives and bomb-making books. He had also compiled 40,000 handwritten journal pages that included bomb-making experiments and descriptions of Unabomber crimes -- and one live bomb that was ready for mailing, the FBI states.

He pleaded guilty in 1998 and is serving eight life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to pay $15 million in restitution to his victims.

It was reported that the now 79-year-old Kaczynski was transferred on Dec. 14 from the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, to FMC Butner, a federal medical center in North Carolina. Officials did not disclose why.

Flanders said efforts were made to contact Kaczynski for this movie, but he did not respond.

"TED K" features Sharlto Copley as Kaczynski. Copley is a South African actor who was in the 2009 Academy Award-nominated film “District 9.”

Flanders said the story looks at Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln. It recounts some of his acts of terror against neighbors, vandalism and the other things he was doing.

“It sort of interested me to explore that,” Flanders said.

Viewers will not see his brother, David, or his mother. But there are scenes where he talks on the phone to them.

Flanders said previous films about Kaczynski focus on efforts by the FBI and others to find him. And while there are glimpses of the Unabomber, he remains a mystery.

“This is really his story and the story of what happens when you don’t have strong human interaction and connection,” he said. “This about what happens when you isolate yourself and not connect with others.”

Flanders, who now lives in New York, also said he wanted to work in Montana and to bring film work here, noting the landscape is so spectacular he knew it would add to production values.

"I am a proud Montanan, and that’s why it was so important to me to film and premiere there," he said in an email.

He said they also a received a Big Sky Film Grant from the Montana Film Office, which made production easier.

Flanders said 80% of "TED K" was shot in or around Lincoln. Other scenes were shot in San Francisco and upstate New York.

Casting sessions were held in Helena, Missoula and Lincoln, not just for extras who mill around in the background, but for speaking roles as well, Flanders said. He said there is an FBI sequence which needed 70 agents charging out of the woods. Flanders said four cast members were brought in and 25 Montana actors were hired.

And it wasn’t just people that the film crew sought out. Flanders said they needed early 1990s cars, and a lot of people cast in the movie brought their own.

He said when they would see an older vehicle in Lincoln, they would often leave a note asking if they could use it for the movie.

He said the film strove for accuracy. A replica was rebuilt on the exact spot of the cabin where Kaczynski lived, made bombs and wrote his lengthy thesis before he was captured. Kaczynski's cabin was moved to be used as evidence in his trial and is now on display at the FBI Experience museum in Washington, D.C.

He said the cement footings were still there and they could see the outline where the cabins was. He said the root cellar and another sheltered structure are still there.

And, a lot of his trash is still there.

He said the cabin site is somewhat eerie, “especially when you are up there by yourself.”

"TED K" premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2021 and will be released in theaters and by video on demand on Feb. 18. It will have an invitation-only premiere in Missoula on Feb. 15.

Flanders, Stone and Copley produced the film that was written by Stone, Gaddy Davis and John Rosenthal.

Flanders said he hopes Lincoln residents like the film. He said the production company went to restaurants and stayed in homes, and he believes the community appreciated the business they were bringing to the town.

"We employed people and made some good friends," he said.

Brandy Thomas, a waitress at the Pit Stop, moved to Lincoln about the time the movie was being filmed. She said her husband can be seen in the background in a scene.

"We plan to see it," she said. "I have seen the preview already and we liked it.”

Thomas was asked how residents felt about Lincoln being associated with the Unabomber and how the film would be received.

"There are some who are eager to see it and there some who don’t like the mention of his name,” she said.

Laurie Welty, president of the Lincoln Valley Chamber of Commerce, said residents have mixed feelings about anything to do with Kaczynski.

But, she said, the movie could make people aware of Lincoln and prompt them to take a first, second, third and fourth glance, and see all the benefits the community has to offer. She said there could be some good in that.

Flanders said he has moved on to his next project, which will be about the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois. It was built from 1946 to 1951 and is seen as a masterpiece of the International Style of architecture and has National Historic Landmark status.

“I always have 10 things in the planning stages,” he said.

For more on the movie or to order, go to: https://tedkmovie.com/.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.