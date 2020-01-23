“Takuwe” is the Lakota word for why?
A new, multi-media exhibit opening at the Holter Museum of Art, “Takuwe: Commemorating the Wounded Knee Massacre,” asks why the Wounded Knee Massacre ever took place.
The Holter holds an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Why were 300 Lakotas -- many of them older men, women and children -- killed at Wounded Knee 130 years ago by soldiers of the U.S. Seventh Cavalry?
This provocative educational art exhibit, created by 46 contemporary Lakota artists and the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, responds to the tragedy through art, but also examines historic evidence in a search for answers.
It consists of educational panels, paintings, textiles, art objects and audio recordings of poems and songs.
A moving force behind the exhibit is Craig Howe, director of CAIRNS, at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
“Through the process of putting together the exhibit, we have evidence to rethink two key aspects of that day,” Howe said in a phone interview.
There are two surprises the research uncovered, he said.
One was the weather.
While photos and paintings of the Wounded Knee Massacre have always depicted it happening in a snowstorm, the historic record shows that Dec. 29, 1890, was 66 degrees and sunny, Howe said.
“It was on Dec. 31 that a blizzard blew in.”
On Jan. 1, 1891, Charles Eastman, a Dakota Sioux physician at the Pine Ridge Agency, headed out with about 100 people to search for survivors. They were accompanied by two photographers and a newspaper reporter.
“They found and saved 11 people that day,” said Howe.
It is the photographic images of Wounded Knee taken in the snow that people remember.
Another big surprise was finding evidence that the massacre lasted hours, not the mere 30 minutes to an hour or two that has often been reported.
“The mainstream narrative is that the killing took place in the heat of the moment,” said Howe, and that officers quickly stopped it.
But Lakota survivors reported “the killing went on until dark.” And the reports the military kept appear to bear this out.
Initial accounts indicated the shooting started in mid-morning and had stopped by noon.
But other evidence and statements by survivors indicate the shooting continued until sunset -- which would have been 4:23 p.m. that day.
This later time coincides with the military’s own report of when troops returned to Pine Ridge Agency, which was 5 hours away from Wounded Knee, said Howe.
The soldiers arrived at the agency at 9:30 p.m.
The evidence “disputes and discredits that this was a short, out-of-control moment by the soldiers,” he said. “As long as there was daylight they were killing.”
The American government re-evaluated its actions at Wounded Knee in recent decades.
In a November 2019 Washington Post article, it was called “one of (the) most shameful and bloody acts of violence against indigenous people in American history.”
“I have never heard of a more brutal, cold-blooded massacre than that at Wounded Knee,” wrote Maj. Gen. Nelson A. Miles, who served as an Army commander during the Indian wars. “A majority of the dead were women and children.”
“Congress formally apologized in 1990, stating ‘deep regret on behalf of the United States to the descendants of the victims and survivors and their respective tribal communities,’ but it has never offered any reparations,” according to the Post article.
But the purpose of the exhibit is not just to set the record straight and provide historic context, it is also to commemorate those who died and to propose a memorial.
”We didn’t want to start with the killing or end with killing," said Howe.
The exhibit is presented in seven parts: Belief (the Ghost Dance); Assassination (the shooting of Sitting Bull Dec. 15, 1890, at Standing Rock Reservation); Trek (over 300 Lakotas head to Red Cloud’s home on the Pine Ridge Reservation; Massacre (the killing of 300 Lakotas at Wounded Knee); Interval (the four days after the massacre); Interment (the burial); and Proposal (a challenge to commemorate those killed).
While neither of the facts that emerged in the research are highlighted in the exhibit, Howe said, it is part of the rigorous research that went into it.
He wants people to be aware of it, but to focus on the art.
“These artists just do amazing work,” he said. ”They put 110% into it.”
One of these is Billings glass artist Angela Babby, who created a brilliantly colored mosaic, “When Never Again?” based on a historic photo.
“The image is one I have seen my whole life in black and white,” she said.
In the background are teepee poles erected and a soldier standing in their midst.
“I thought it was just a pile of blankets” in the foreground, she said, “and then I saw all those faces of the women.”
It was only when she looked closely at the photo that she realized the heaps of blankets were women’s bodies.
“The show itself is just so profound,” she said.
“Craig’s shows are causing all these Lakota artists to come together and get to know each other, and they’re just pouring their hearts out in these artworks that are profoundly meaningful.”
“I’m so excited to have that show in Montana. It’s a beautiful but profoundly affecting show.”
For more information, visit nativecairns.org.
