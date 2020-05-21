Taking the stage: A Grandstreet season like no other

It has some Grandstreet favorites and a few new shows, but all are hush hush until Saturday.

Two things that are fairly certain -- Grandstreet will be doing “The Sound of Music” this summer as a socially-distanced performance outdoors -- possibly at Hill Park.

They hope to open the show July 24 and run it through Aug. 16.

This summer, “We’re going to explore outdoor theater,” Poole said. ” We’re going to spread our audience enough and have them socially distanced with 6-feet between blankets.

And “Matilda,” which was slated to open this spring, will be the first indoor show, Oct. 2, at Grandstreet, if all goes well with flattening the COVID-19 curve in Montana.

Grandstreet has more surprises, as well.

First things -- the Gala

Two ticket levels are available for Saturday’s virtual gala:

The Full Gala $75 ticket includes a boxed dinner from Chili O’Brien’s Catering, a bottle of wine or sparkling cider, access to the virtual event and fundraiser and entry for a chance to win a very exciting door prize! (All tickets for the live Gala in March were automatically rolled over to virtual tickets. Check your email for more info.)