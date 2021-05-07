Take mom fishing for free this Mother's Day weekend

For the first time in Montana, fishing will be free during Mother’s Day weekend, thanks to Senate Bill 61.

It means people can fish Saturday and Sunday without a fishing license. The same holds true for Father's Day Weekend.

“Pack up your rods and reels and enjoy Mother’s Day as a family out on the lake or knee-deep in a river,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte, who signed SB 61, which was introduced by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade.

Free fishing weekends are a great way for beginners to get out and try their hand at fishing, officials said.

“Getting families outdoors and on the water is a great way to pass on the fishing tradition,” FWP director Hank Worsech said in a news release.

For more information, go online to fwp.mt.gov. Click on "fishing" to find everything from where to go to what fish you might find in your preferred stream or lake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0