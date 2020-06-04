Take a walk on the window side: Downtown holds its first-ever Window Art Walk

One artist taking up the challenge is Shannon Courtney, who is painting the display window at Lasso the Moon toy store.

Her draft design includes a large tree with children playing telephone.

The inspiration came when Courtney was chatting with a neighbor, who mentioned the classic game.

And the rest of the picture -- the tree -- is right out of Courtney’s own childhood

She grew up in rural Michigan and one of her favorite places to play as a child was in a large, spreading tree in her grandparents’ yard.

“My best friend was a cousin, Nikki (or ‘frousin’). One branch of the tree was the living room. Another branch was the kitchen.” When friends visited, they were offered a place to sit in one of the tree’s “rooms.”

Courtney’s adding the element of the old-fashioned telephone game played with tin cans connected by string. In this case, 6-feet of string measuring out 6-feet of social distancing.

For Courtney, the artwork is also an opportunity to paint about the joys of children playing outdoors.