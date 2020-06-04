Take a walk on the window side: Downtown holds its first-ever Window Art Walk

Now for something completely different.
Much as Helenans love their Downtown Art Walks, those aren't going to happen for a while during These Pandemic Times.
So, Downtown Helena came up with a fun way to enjoy art Downtown in an innovative, new event.
Starting Friday, June 5, Downtown Helena invites folks to stroll along the Downtown Walking Mall and enjoy its first-ever Window Art Walk.
And early birds will catch artists painting windows during the day.
The Window Art Walk continues through June 30.
Viewers can vote for their favorite artist/shop window June 10-June 30 at https://www.facebook.com/downtownhelena.
The Best of Show window artist and business will receive $100 each and will be announced on Facebook July 1.
The Window Art Walk’s a chance to enjoy the Downtown — while social distancing — and to admire specially-created, fun window art by local artists just for this event.
The window art creations must “show 6-feet social distancing through art,” said Micky Zurcher, executive director of Downtown Helena Inc and Helena Business Improvement District. And it must include #helenawindowartwalk.
One artist taking up the challenge is Shannon Courtney, who is painting the display window at Lasso the Moon toy store.
Her draft design includes a large tree with children playing telephone.
The inspiration came when Courtney was chatting with a neighbor, who mentioned the classic game.
And the rest of the picture -- the tree -- is right out of Courtney’s own childhood
She grew up in rural Michigan and one of her favorite places to play as a child was in a large, spreading tree in her grandparents’ yard.
“My best friend was a cousin, Nikki (or ‘frousin’). One branch of the tree was the living room. Another branch was the kitchen.” When friends visited, they were offered a place to sit in one of the tree’s “rooms.”
Courtney’s adding the element of the old-fashioned telephone game played with tin cans connected by string. In this case, 6-feet of string measuring out 6-feet of social distancing.
For Courtney, the artwork is also an opportunity to paint about the joys of children playing outdoors.
“I just think to have the opportunity to educate your kids about outdoors and gardening and toys that aren’t electronics...there’s just a better way of life.”
A little further down the walking mall, artist Ann Bishop will be painting the windows of Birds & Beasleys.
And to no one’s great surprise, her idea includes birds.
To be exact, birds on a wire sitting 6 feet apart.
“I thought I would go to my cartoon side,” she said.
Although Bishop’s hearing grumbling about wearing face masks and social distancing, she admires Birds & Beasley’s owner Sandy Shull’s care for her customers.
“Her feeling is she wants to protect people as much as possible.”
People have a tendency to get complacent, Bishop added, saying “we don’t need to test it out if we have it here.”
Interestingly enough, both Bishop and Courtney aren’t novices at window painting, saying they’ve painted a number of them over the years.
Shop owners as well as painters are embracing the Window Art Walk, with 24 artists and 20 locations lined up, said coordinating artist Janelle DeBray.
There are also two groups of youths painting windows at the Holter Museum of Art.
The Window Art Walk aligns with something DeBray cares deeply about, “delivering art to as many people as possible.”
She sees the event as a boost to local artists and small businesses, alike.
“I’m glad we started this project. It’s going to bring some happiness and creativity.”
Each window will have a poster telling a bit about the artist and the business.
“It sounds like a fun program,” said Shull, owner of Birds & Beasleys, which celebrates 27 years in business in November.
“It’s another way to make the Downtown cohesive and fun,” she said.
“It’s also a fun way to say ...here’s 6 feet.”
Her store is practicing social distancing, offers hand sanitizer and has all staff wearing face masks. “We are also asking people to wear masks. We have free paper ones.”
“We can’t do an art walk right now which would bring thousands of people Downtown.”
The Window Art Walk is a way to bring a lot of people Downtown, but spread their visits throughout the month.
“I’m glad they’re doing it.”
“This is an awesome alternative,” said Lasso the Moon owner Amy Barrett.
“We welcome people Downtown,” she said, “and we want everyone to stay healthy.”
Her staff is wearing masks to protect at-risk customers, but not requiring customers to wear them.
“I’d love to see people enjoy the Downtown,” she said, adding this event is a great way to promote both the Downtown and art.
“We can all use a little bit of joy.”
