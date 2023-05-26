Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carroll College and the Helena Symphony announce their continued collaboration for the 19th annual Intrepid Credit Union “Symphony Under the Stars.”

The concert is 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Carroll College – Guadalupe Hill, and includes a fireworks finale, also sponsored by Intrepid Credit Union.

Limited tickets for the reserved seating section directly in front of the stage will go on sale at midnight on June 1. People can buy tickets on the Helena Symphony website at helenasymphony.org under “tickets.”

The event attracts more than 18,000 people from all over the state and beyond, organizers said.

The Helena Symphony said the theme of the 2023 performance is “The Great Ladies of Jazz,” which pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and Ginger Rogers, among others.

The evening will feature many great hits, including “How High the Moon,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Summertime,” “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” “Satin Doll, “Blue Skies,” “Bewitched” and many more.

Several songs for this program will be performed with the original Nelson Riddle and Billy May orchestrations.

Those interested in sponsorship and donation opportunities, or with general questions can contact the Helena Symphony office at 406-442-1860.

More details regarding seating, parking and other production information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page and website at www.facebook.com/SymphonyUnderTheStars, or www.symphonyunderthestars.com.