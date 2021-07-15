Symphony Under the Stars rocks out with music from the ‘Totally Awesome ‘80s’ and fireworks!

As a studio music producer, he arranged music for a number of bands, he said, adding in strings or brass arrangements for a work.

Then as rap and grunge became popular, Brennan saw a lot of the things he adored in music -- layers of beautiful vocals and the use of orchestral music in the studio -- were giving way to a whole different musical scene.

In the ‘90s an orchestra hired him to write an orchestral show of Elton John music, and it sold out, which opened his eyes to the potential of all sorts of rock and pop orchestral shows.

People love the idea of orchestras doing pop/rock music, Brennan said, where a great guitar solo can be backed up with a bank of violins.

The “Totally Awesome ‘80s” “makes you smile because there’s some tunes people haven’t thought of in a while,” he said.

Orchestra fans are impressed to hear the orchestra playing some things they’ve never heard the orchestra do before.

“And if you’re a pop music lover and never heard an orchestra live, it’s a real buzz to hear them do it.

“And you add to this the happy factor of ‘80s music, especially as we continue to pull out of this pandemic. Everybody needs the happy factor.