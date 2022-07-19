Symphony Under the Stars breaks record for food donations

This year’s Symphony Under the Stars broke its record for food donations to the Helena Food Share.

Typically, the event, hosted at Carroll College, produces around 18,000 pounds of food donations each year. But this year, event organizers set a record-breaking goal to collect 22,000 pounds of food. And, according to a July 17 Facebook post from the Helena Food Share, this year’s event accomplished its goal, producing over 24,000 pounds of food donations.

“Thanks to everyone who brought food, all our amazing volunteers who helped collect cans, @406recycling who lent us their large truck to help hold all the food, and to @helenasymphony @intrepidcreditunion and @carrollcollegemt for making food collection a part of this outstanding summer event,” the post stated.

Crowds braved a rainstorm that delayed the concert’s start on Saturday night. The 2022 event featured the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, and included hit songs like “Piano Man” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

According to previous reporting from the Independent Record, Intrepid Credit Union gave away star-shaped glasses to the first 300 people who brought 12 cans of food to Helena Food Share ahead of the concert.

And, each year, people who claim their spots early are encouraged to bring non-perishable or canned foods to hold down their blankets.

“Last night was truly magical and it is all thanks to everyone who joined us for the eighteenth year of this beloved Helena tradition,” stated a July 17 Facebook post from the Symphony Under the Stars page.

The next Symphony Under the Stars will be on July 15, 2023. For updates on that, you can visit the website: https://symphonyunderthestars.com/.

In the meantime, the Helena Symphony will be playing throughout the year. Its next event is on Sept. 17. More information is available at its website, https://www.helenasymphony.org/.