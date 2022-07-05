Symphony Under the Stars aims to break food donation record

Organizers of Symphony Under the Stars are calling on the community to help them break a record this year.
Annually, the outdoor concert by the Helena Symphony at Carroll College typically generates about 18,000 pounds of food donations to the Helena Food Share. This year, they are aiming for a 22,000-pound donation from event attendees.
For those eager to donate, Intrepid Credit Union is giving away a pair of star-shaped, Elton John-inspired glasses to the first 300 people who bring a dozen cans of food to the credit union.
The theme of the 2022 Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars is The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John. The concert is on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m.
The Carroll College Guadalupe Hill will be closed to the public until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at which time concertgoers may drop off lawn chairs and blankets. Early blanket placement will be allowed from 3-5 p.m. July 15 with a $5-per-blanket cash donation to the Boy Scouts, who will be on-site providing security.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring nonperishable or canned goods to hold down blankets, and then donate the canned goods to the Helena Food Share. There will be several drop boxes to deposit the canned goods during the evening of the concert.
Allan R. Scott, music director for the Helena Symphony, left, and John Cech, president of Carroll College, reveal the poster art for the 18th annual Symphony Under the Stars on Tuesday at Carroll College.