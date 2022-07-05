Symphony Under the Stars aims to break food donation record

The theme of the 2022 Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars is The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John. The concert is on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m.

The Carroll College Guadalupe Hill will be closed to the public until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at which time concertgoers may drop off lawn chairs and blankets. Early blanket placement will be allowed from 3-5 p.m. July 15 with a $5-per-blanket cash donation to the Boy Scouts, who will be on-site providing security.

Pets, plastic tarps, paint, rocks or stakes are strictly prohibited on the lawn at all times. For more information, check the Symphony Under the Stars website (http://symphonyunderthestars.com)