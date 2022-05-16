Suspect in Utah death of former Montana woman and spouse kills self

Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators.

Adam Pinkusiewicz has been identified as a suspect and the case remains an ongoing investigation, Grand County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a posting May 11 on Facebook.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and her spouse Crystal Beck Turner, 38, were found Aug. 18 in an irrigation ditch west of their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. Both women had been shot several times, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities were made aware of the discovery by an acquaintance of the victims who had been searching for them in the area.

Pinkusiewicz had worked with Turner at McDonald's in Moab, Utah, sheriff’s officials said, and he had been identified early in the investigation as one of the people of interest. He was in the La Sals and Moab area at the time of the deaths and left the state shortly thereafter.

Sheriff’s officials said they made several attempts to find and contact Pinkusiewicz. They said they are now processing his vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-8115.

Kylen was buried next to her brother at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings. Tragedy previously struck the family in 2015 when MacKeon “Mackey” Schulte, 15, was shot and killed by a 17-year-old friend in Billings after tapping onto the friend’s window at 2:30 a.m. He was apparently mistaken for an intruder.

Kylen’s father, Sean-Paul Schulte, lives in Helena, and had gone to Moab to help find who killed his daughter and her spouse. Schulte set up a “clues booth” and asked anyone who knew or had heard anything about their deaths to come forward.

He said he received nearly 50 clues in the course of one month and turned that information over to law enforcement. He was also assisted by private investigator Jason Jensen.

He told Court TV reporter Vinnie Politan on May 11 he was happy with the news about Pinkusiewicz.

“Vinny, we did it, thank you, Vinny, we did it,” he said, adding that even Dog the Bounty Hunter had gotten involved.

Jensen said the work by Sean Paul had an impact.

“This guy really stands out,” he said, adding Pinkusiewicz was a coworker at McDonald's where Turner worked and had left his job right after their deaths without picking up his final paycheck.

“That’s a red flag in any homicide,” Jensen said.

Schulte said he was on “cloud nine” over the latest developments in the case.

“I don’t have to face him in court," he said. "He’s already been sentenced to hell. The girls are now resting in peace and I am already starting to heal.”

He encouraged families to become involved in investigations, open a clue booth, hire a private investigator and give the public a chance to tell them something they would not tell sheriff’s investigators.

He said Kylen and Crystal struggled to find a safe place to live. He was asked by Court TV to describe the two young women.

Schulte said they were a “super bright light, they came out of the darkness, both of them, they met each other and fell madly in love. That light has shone brightly … ”

Watch the Court TV interview at https://bit.ly/3yFF4pT.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

